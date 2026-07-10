ENG-W vs IND-W One-Off Test: Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England will etch their names in the history books when they take the field against each other in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's, starting today.

The one-off Test between the two sides marks the first women's Test at the iconic venue, 142 years after Lord's staged its inaugural men's Test. For India, the match also presents an opportunity to bounce back after a disappointing group-stage exit from the 2026 T20 World Cup, while England aim to recover from an innings defeat to Australia in their most recent Test and the T20 World Cup final loss to the same opponents.

India aim to reset

The early exit from the T20 World Cup has given India additional time to prepare for the red-ball challenge. Harmanpreet Kaur's side trained at Wormsley Cricket Ground ahead of what will be their second Test of the year, after the pink-ball defeat to Australia at the WACA in March.

Head coach Amol Muzumdar said playing the first-ever women's Test at Lord's was a special occasion and that representing India in the longest format at the iconic venue was a dream for every cricketer. He added that the players were excited about the opportunity long before the T20 World Cup began and would cherish the chance to wear the whites at the Home of Cricket.

Strong red-ball record against England

Although Test opportunities have been limited in recent years, India have enjoyed considerable success against England in the format. They have won three of their last four Tests against the hosts and remain unbeaten in women's Tests played in England, recording two wins and seven draws.

Their most recent meeting ended in a commanding 347-run victory in Navi Mumbai in 2023, while their only other Test before the Australia defeat was a comfortable win over South Africa in Chennai in 2024.

England seek to bounce back with new faces

England arrive at Lord's looking to rebuild after suffering a comprehensive innings defeat to Australia earlier this year. Under captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, the hosts have assembled a squad blending experienced campaigners with emerging talent.

Alice Capsey, Eleanor Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Mady Villiers and teenage spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman have all earned maiden Test call-ups as England begin another phase in the longest format.

Like India, England will have to quickly adapt from the demands of T20 cricket to the patience and tactical discipline required in a four-day red-ball contest.

Beaumont set for final appearance

The Lord's Test will also mark former T20I skipper Tammy Beaumont's final appearance in international cricket after the experienced opener announced her decision to retire following the match.

Beaumont, one of only two England women to score international centuries across all three formats, said the occasion felt like the perfect moment to bring the curtain down on a career that had exceeded her expectations.

She also leaves behind the distinction of becoming the first English woman to score a Test double-century, having made 208 during the 2023 Women's Ashes.

England women vs India women One-Off Test: Playing 11

England women playing 11 (probable): Tammy Beaumont (wk), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Emma Lamb, Mady Villiers, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer

India women playing 11 (probable): Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Renuka Thakur

England women vs India women: Head-to-head in Tests

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date India Women ENG Women India Women 347 runs DY Patil Dec 14-16, 2023 ENG Women India Women drawn - Bristol Jun 16-19, 2021 ENG Women India Women India Women 6 wickets Wormsley Aug 13-16, 2014 ENG Women India Women India Women 5 wickets Taunton Aug 29-Sep 1, 2006 ENG Women India Women drawn - Leicester Aug 8-11, 2006 India Women ENG Women drawn - Delhi Nov 21-24, 2005 ENG Women India Women drawn - Taunton Aug 14-17, 2002 India Women ENG Women drawn - Lucknow Jan 14-17, 2002 ENG Women India Women drawn - Shenley Jul 15-18, 1999 India Women ENG Women drawn - Hyderabad (Deccan) Dec 10-13, 1995 India Women ENG Women ENG Women 2 runs Jamshedpur Nov 24-27, 1995 India Women ENG Women drawn - Kolkata Nov 17-20, 1995 ENG Women India Women drawn - Worcester Jul 12-15, 1986 ENG Women India Women drawn - Blackpool Jul 3-7, 1986 ENG Women India Women drawn - Wetherby Jun 26-30, 1986

England women vs India women: Full squads

England women’s full squad for one-off Test: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Eleanor Threlkeld

India women’s full squad for one-off Test: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh

England women vs India women One-Off Test: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the England women vs India women one-off Test match begin?

The one-off Test match between England women and India women will begin on Friday, July 10.

What will be the venue for the England women vs India women one-off Test match?

The England women vs India women one-off Test match will be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from Friday, July 10, to Monday, July 13.

When will the toss for the England women vs India women one-off Test match take place?

The toss for the England women vs India women one-off Test match will take place at 3 PM IST on July 10.

When will the first ball of the England women vs India women one-off Test match be bowled?

The first ball of the England women vs India women one-off Test match at Lord’s will be bowled at 3:30 PM IST on July 10.

Where can fans watch the live telecast of the England women vs India women one-off Test match in India?

The live telecast of the England women vs India women one-off Test match will be available on Sony Sports Network for fans in India.

Where can fans watch the live streaming of the England women vs India women one-off Test match in India?

The live streaming of the England women vs India women one-off Test match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.