Anderson to retire from Test cricket after July series against West Indies

Regarded as one of the greatest bowlers of all times, the 41-year-old is England's leading wicket-takers and is one of only three bowlers to take over 700 Test scalps

James Anderson - England's highest wicket taker in history of cricket. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Legendary pacer James Anderson on Saturday announced that the first Test against the West Indies this summer will be his final appearance for England, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career spanning over 20 years.
Regarded as one of the greatest bowlers of all times, the 41-year-old is England's leading wicket-takers and is one of only three bowlers to take over 700 Test scalps.
"Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test," Anderson wrote on his Instagram.
"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much.
"But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling," he added.
 
Anderson's announcement comes after England red-ball coach Brendon McCullum conveyed to the seamer that they are looking at the future, with an eye on the Ashes 2025-26 in Australia.
Anderson made his Test debut back in 2003 and has since claimed a remarkable 700 wickets in 187 Test matches. He currently ranks third on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers, trailing behind spinners Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka and Australia's Shane Warne.
However, whether Anderson will continue playing for his county side Lancashire remains unclear.
"I couldn't have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it's always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn't show it. See you at the Test, Go well Jimmy x," Anderson wrote.
England are set to play a three-Test series against the West Indies, starting with the opener at Lord's on July 10.
First Published: May 11 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

