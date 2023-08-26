Confirmation

IDFC First Bank gets rights for international matches in India for 3 years

The bank has acquired these rights at a cost of Rs 4.2 crore per international match

IDFC First Bank

Representative Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
IDFC First Bank has secured the title rights to the home international series of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) for a duration of three years.The bank acquired these rights at a cost of Rs 4.2 crore per international match. In other words, the BCCI will get Rs 4.2 crore per international fixture.

This amount is Rs 40 lakh more than the previous arrangement, in which the board got Rs 3.8 crore per match. BCCI had set the base for securing the rights at Rs 2.4 crore.Speaking on the development, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Roger Binny said, “We are pleased to welcome IDFC First as the title sponsor for all our home matches.

Their commitment and vision resonate with cricket’s spirit, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits the game and its dedicated fans.

”Honorary Secretary of the board, Jay Shah said, “A new chapter begins in India cricket as IDFC First takes the centre stage as the title sponsor for BCCI’s home matches. Together, we are excited to co-create an unforgettable journey for fans, players, and all stakeholders involved. We have found a partner who shares our passion for excellence and innovation. With their support as the title sponsor, we are set to redefine cricket experiences and further enhance the growth of our great game."

”BCCI Vice-President, Rajeev Shukla said, “The BCCI welcomes IDFC First on board and we are extremely excited to announce our title sponsorship of BCCI’s international and domestic home matches. Cricket is not just a sport; it is a phenomenon that unites millions across the nation. This partnership allows us to contribute to the growth of both cricket and the banking industry.”
First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

