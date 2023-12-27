IND vs AFG T20s: Hardik Pandya to miss Afghanistan series - reports

The rumours around Hardik Pandya's fitness are not dying down. In the latest development, the news agency ANI has reported that the India all-rounder will likely miss the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan.





While quoting a source, the news agency ANI reported that Pandya won't be available for T20 series against Afghanistan but will get fit in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

A week ago, the Times of India reported that Hardik has started bowling in nets and the all-rounder is expected to lead Team India against the Afghans.

With Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad out of contention due to injuries, it remains to be seen whom the selectors will pick to lead Team India during the T20 series.

Pandya was part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup squad. He played four matches, picking five wickets with the best bowling figures of 2/34 and scoring 11* against Australia in his only innings before an ankle injury sustained during a league stage game against Bangladesh on October 19 ruled him out of the tournament.

Pandya has not played any international cricket since then, having missed the five-match T20I series against Australia and the three-match T20I and ODI series during the tour to South Africa as well. Suryakumar Yadav led India in all the T20I matches while KL Rahul led the team in ODIs in the absence of Pandya and regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who requested some time off from white-ball cricket after the World Cup final against Australia.

India will host Afghanistan for T20 International series for the first time, starting January 11.