India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match today?

Check India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live score, full scorecard and match updates here India won the toss and elected to field in the third T20 International against New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, with captain Suryakumar Yadav citing the expected dew later in the evening as a key factor behind the decision. India made two changes to the playing 11. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi were brought back into the side, while Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy were rested. Suryakumar said the message to the team was simple — play fearlessly, back individual instincts and enjoy the contest while staying grounded.

India (playing 11): Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said his side had taken lessons from the previous match and were keen to apply them quickly. He confirmed that Kyle Jamieson had been drafted into the playing 11 in place of Zakary Foulkes, adding experience and bounce to the pace attack. New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

The pitch at Guwahati is expected to aid batting as the game progresses. According to the on-air assessment by Deep Dasgupta and Simon Doull, the surface has decent grass cover and should allow the ball to come nicely onto the bat. While it appears dry early on, dew is likely to play a significant role later, making conditions more favourable for chasing. The square boundaries measure 64 and 66 metres, with the straight boundary at 74 metres, offering value for well-timed shots.

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 broadcasting details Country / Region TV Live Telecast Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App / Website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now / Sky Go Australia Fox Sports / Channel 7 Kayo Sports Middle East BeIN Sports BeIN Connect Africa SuperSport SuperSport App Europe (Selected) Local Sports Channels YuppTV

India vs New Zealand today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 take place?

The third match of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday (January 25).

What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20?

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the India vs New Zealand third T20 match on January 25.

What is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 live toss time?

The toss for the third T20 match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match?

The India vs New Zealand third T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match in India?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand third T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.