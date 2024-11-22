Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Kohli to Pant: Highest Test run-getters for India in Australia | IND vs AUS

Kohli to Pant: Highest Test run-getters for India in Australia | IND vs AUS

With India taking on the Aussies Down Under in a 5-match Test series, fireworks can surely be expected with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant in the side.

India vs Australia

India vs Australia

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Playing Test cricket in Australia is one of the most formidable challenges a cricketer can face in their red-ball career. Hostile crowds, a fierce opposition, and pitches designed to exploit every weakness make the experience both daunting and unique. For those who step onto Australian soil, it is a trial by fire—and for some, a chance to etch their names in cricketing history.   Check IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE    
 
Legends who conquered Down Under  
 
Despite the odds, several Indian cricketers have risen to the occasion and conquered Australia’s intimidating conditions. From the timeless brilliance of Sachin Tendulkar and the steely determination of  Virat Kohli to past legends like Ravi Shastri, these players have scripted match-winning innings on Australian turf, scoring invaluable runs and helping India secure historic victories.  
 
 
India’s mission: Bringing the trophy home  
 
As India prepares to face Australia in a five-match Test series, starting November 22, expectations are soaring. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant in the mix, the team is eager to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.  

More From This Section

Rohit sharma, Rohit

IND vs AUS Tests: When will captain Rohit join Team India? here's an update

India vs Australia 1st Test pitch report

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Optus Stadium pitch report, Perth weather on Nov 22

On the list of players who have played at least 14 Test matches, Sachin Tendulkar ranks 22nd on averages. Photo: Reuters

Sachin Tendulkar to Dravid: Top five knocks by Indian batters in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah

Will captain Jasprit Bumrah be 'under pressure' during IND vs AUS 1st Test?

KL Rahul

Opener & No. 3 Conundrum: Who will be India's top 3 batters in Perth?

 
Here are the top run getters for India in Tests while playing in Australia - 
 
Highest run scorer in Tests for India in Australia
Player Span Matches Innings NO Runs HS Avg 100 50 0 4s 6s
SR Tendulkar 1991-2012 20 38 4 1809 241* 53.2 6 7 3 209 7
V Kohli 2011-2020 13 25 0 1352 169 54.08 6 4 2 151 3
VVS Laxman 1999-2012 15 29 1 1236 178 44.14 4 4 2 165 0
R Dravid 1999-2012 15 30 4 1143 233 43.96 1 6 1 133 2
CA Pujara 2014-2021 11 21 0 993 193 47.28 3 5 2 105 2
V Sehwag 2003-2012 10 20 0 948 195 47.4 2 4 2 122 8
SM Gavaskar 1977-1986 11 19 1 920 172 51.11 5 1 2 97 0
AM Rahane 2014-2021 12 23 2 884 147 42.09 2 4 2 93 6
DB Vengsarkar 1977-1992 16 28 2 746 78 28.69 0 4 1 52 0
SC Ganguly 1999-2008 11 20 0 696 144 34.8 1 4 1 84 2
GR Viswanath 1977-1981 8 15 0 686 114 45.73 1 5 0 68 0
M Amarnath 1977-1986 8 13 1 668 138 55.66 2 3 2 50 0
RR Pant 2018-2021 7 12 2 624 159* 62.4 1 2 0 61 9
M Vijay 2014-2018 6 12 0 531 144 44.25 1 4 2 57 6
CPS Chauhan 1977-1981 7 13 0 478 97 36.76 0 3 2 61 0
SMH Kirmani 1977-1986 11 17 1 471 55 29.43 0 2 0 40 0
VS Hazare 1947-1948 5 10 1 429 145 47.66 2 1 0 47 0
K Srikkanth 1985-1992 7 12 0 426 116 35.5 1 2 1 66 1
RG Sharma 2014-2021 7 14 1 408 63* 31.38 0 3 1 38 10
RJ Shastri 1985-1992 6 7 0 391 206 55.85 1 0 0 31 2
 
India’s mission: Bringing the trophy home  
 
As India prepares to face Australia in a five-match Test series, starting November 22, expectations are soaring. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant in the mix, the team is eager to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.  
 
A rivalry that defines cricket  
 
The upcoming series promises to deliver fireworks, adding another thrilling chapter to the rich history of this iconic rivalry. With five Tests on the calendar, this is more than just cricket—it is a battle of grit, skill, and strategy between two cricketing giants.  
 
Mark the date: The journey begins November 22, as India aims to conquer Australia on their home turf once again.
 

Also Read

virat Kholi, kholi, Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

IND vs AUS: Stay calm, avoid knee-jerk reactions - Shastri's advice to GG

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

Virat to Jaiswal: If you want to play India for long, imbibe good habits

Jasprit Bumrah

Kapil to Bumrah: Top five best bowling performances by Indians in Australia

Nitish Reddy

IND vs AUS: Reddy is talented and believes in his game, says skipper Bumrah

India vs Australia 1st Test pitch report

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Optus Stadium pitch report, Perth weather on Nov 22

Topics : Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant Rohit Sharma India vs Australia Test Cricket India cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 6:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon