India vs New Zealand 4th T20I preview, team news, live streaming, toss time

With the five-match series already decided, India will look to fine-tune their combinations and iron out bowling concerns ahead of next month's ICC T20 World Cup , when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20 International at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday.

India’s commanding 3-0 lead has been built on explosive batting displays, but the dominance has also masked a few unresolved issues — most notably the form of the spin department. With just two games left before attention turns to future assignments, the fourth T20I offers an opportunity to address those gaps without the pressure of the result.

India team news

India’s batting has been the headline act of the series. The top order, led by Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, has dismantled New Zealand’s bowling attack with remarkable ease. Abhishek has struck at over 300 in the series, while Suryakumar and Kishan have maintained strike rates close to 230, turning chases into near-extended Power Plays.

Such has been the dominance that India have spent just 25.2 overs at the crease while chasing a combined 363 runs in the last two matches. With the Visakhapatnam pitch expected to be batting-friendly and dew likely to play a role later in the evening, the hosts’ aggressive template is unlikely to change.

However, the bowling unit presents selection questions. Kuldeep Yadav has taken only two wickets in two matches and has conceded close to 9.5 runs an over, continuing a lean run from the preceding ODI series. Varun Chakravarthy, rested for the third T20I, has also struggled for penetration, though both his outings came in high-scoring games.

Ravi Bishnoi’s impressive spell of 4-0-18-2 at Guwahati has strengthened his case, and the team management may consider rotating Kuldeep out to give him a breather while bringing Chakravarthy back into the XI.

India will also monitor Axar Patel’s fitness closely. The all-rounder has not featured since the series opener due to a finger injury, and his availability could influence the balance of the side.

Another subplot is the form of Sanju Samson. Handed his preferred opening slot, the wicketkeeper-batter has managed just 16 runs across three matches. With Tilak Varma still sidelined, Samson may get another opportunity, but the pressure to deliver is mounting. A shuffle in the batting order — potentially moving Kishan to open alongside Abhishek — remains an option.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Playing 11

India playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

New Zealand team news

For New Zealand, the tour has been a testing one. While their batters have shown flashes of intent, the bowlers have struggled to contain India’s relentless strokeplay. Jacob Duffy has been the most economical bowler despite conceding over 10 runs an over, a statistic that underlines the broader challenge faced by the visitors.

Senior bowlers such as Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi have all endured difficult outings, with economy rates hovering well above acceptable T20 standards. Unless the attack finds a way to reset quickly, another tough evening could be on the cards.

There could be minor adjustments in the batting order, with Daryl Mitchell a candidate for promotion given his form. However, without a significant turnaround in bowling execution, tactical tweaks alone may not be enough to halt India’s momentum.

Vizag Pitch and conditions

The surface at Visakhapatnam is expected to favour batters, with even bounce and short boundaries adding to the challenge for bowlers. Dew in the second innings could further tilt the balance towards teams chasing, making the toss an important factor.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Devon Conway, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Zak Foulkes, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20: Live telecast and streaming details

When will India vs New Zealand 4th T20 take place?

The fourth match of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday (January 28).

What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 4th T20?

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match on January 28.

What is the India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live toss time?

The toss for the fourth T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match in India?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.