India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Trivandrum pitch report, key stadium stats

India will face New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of their series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. This match marks the last opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their squads ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. For India, a key focus will be on the performance of home favourite Sanju Samson, who has been given the responsibility as India’s primary opener for this series and the World Cup.

However, Samson has struggled to justify his role at the top of the order, managing just 40 runs across four innings. This has led to growing calls for him to be replaced by Ishan Kishan, who has impressed whenever given the chance. Kishan, a reserve in the current squad, has made the most of his opportunities in this series and is seen as a viable alternative to Samson. With the T20 World Cup looming, India will be keen to see if Samson can deliver when it matters most, or if Kishan will force his way into the starting XI. The outcome of this series will play a crucial role in shaping India’s final preparations for the global event.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram pitch report

The playing surface at Greenfield International Stadium has shown mixed results in the four men's T20Is held there so far. India emerged victorious in the last two matches played at this venue. The first win came against Australia, where India posted a big total and successfully defended it. The second win was against South Africa, where India bowled the opposition out for just 106 runs. However, this series has seen high-scoring games across various grounds in India, and it would be surprising if similar batting-friendly conditions aren't seen in Thiruvananthapuram as well.

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Thiruvananthapuram

The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday will be their second head-to-head encounter at this venue in T20Is. The first one was won by the hosts back in 2017 when the Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by 6 runs.

Most recent T20I match in Thiruvananthapuram

The last T20 match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram was played in November 2023 between India and Australia which the hosts won by 44 runs.