Nat Sciver to Kaur: Top run scorers in Women's Premier League so far

Check the live score of the WPL 2026 opening match between MI and RCB here The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will kick-start today, with 2023 and 2025 champions Mumbai Indians taking on 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening fixture at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The WPL, in its three seasons so far, has witnessed some great batting performances, but only a few batters have been able to maintain their form and perform consistently over the years. From England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt to Indian and Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, these batters have stood up for their teams in adverse situations and have won them multiple matches.

In this article, we will take a look at some such names who have been consistent performers for their teams and have managed to put their names in the highest run-scorers’ list after three successful seasons of the WPL.

Top run scorers in Women's Premier League:

Player Team Span Matches Runs HS Avg 50s Nat Sciver-Brunt MI-W 2023-2025 29 1027 80* 46.68 8 Ellyse Perry RCB-W 2023-2025 26 972 90* 64.8 8 Meg Lanning DC-W 2023-2025 27 952 92 39.66 6 Shafali Verma DC-W 2023-2025 27 865 84 36.04 8 Harmanpreet Kaur MI-W 2023-2025 29 758 77* 27.07 5 Hayley Matthews MI-W 2023-2025 25 567 79* 24.65 5 Smriti Mandhana RCB-W 2023-2025 18 522 96* 37.28 4 Richa Ghosh RCB-W 2023-2025 26 625 69* 34.72 4 Grace Harris UPW-W 2023-2025 22 581 72 32.27 3 Ashleigh Gardner GG-W 2023-2025 25 507 69* 28.16 3 Beth Mooney GG-W 2023-2025 25 507 88* 28.16 3 Jemimah Rodrigues DC-W 2023-2025 28 506 57 18.74 1 Deepti Sharma UPW-W 2023-2025 20 482 70* 30.12 2 Yastika Bhatia MI-W 2023-2025 29 1027 80* 46.68 8 Harleen Deol GG-W 2023-2025 26 646 81 24.84 2

Nat Sciver-Brunt

England and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the list of players with the most career runs in the Women’s Premier League, with a total of 1,027 runs to her name in 29 matches, with the help of eight half-centuries. Brunt has been one of the most important players in the MI set-up and played a crucial role in their 2023 and 2025 trophy wins. The England star was retained by MI ahead of WPL 2026 and will once again be seen donning MI’s blue jersey.

Ellyse Perry

Australia and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Ellyse Perry is the second-highest run scorer after three seasons of the WPL, with a total of 972 runs to her name in 25 matches. She was a key player in RCB’s historic win in 2024. Perry was retained by RCB ahead of WPL 2026, but she has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Meg Lanning

Australia and now UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning has been one of the most consistent performers in Women’s Premier League history. Lanning, who represented Delhi Capitals in the first three seasons, has scored 952 runs in 27 matches, which helped Delhi reach the finals in all three WPL seasons so far. She was released by DC ahead of WPL 2026 and was bought by UP Warriorz, who handed her the captaincy of the squad for the upcoming season.

Shefali Verma

The hard-hitting Indian and Delhi Capitals opener Shefali Verma is the highest run scorer in WPL history among Indian players and fourth overall. She has 865 runs to her name in 27 matches and is the only Indian batter, alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, to have more than 800 runs in the WPL.

Harmanpreet Kaur

The most successful Indian and Mumbai Indians skipper, who powered the Mumbai-based franchise to two titles in three seasons, is the fifth-highest run scorer in WPL history, with a total of 851 runs to her name. Kaur was also retained by MI ahead of WPL 2026, and she will be seen leading the side for the fourth consecutive season.