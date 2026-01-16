Friday, January 16, 2026 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Gujarat Giants have been in impressive form this season, a significant improvement from their previous three seasons in the tournament.

RCB vs GG pitch report WPL 2026

RCB vs GG pitch report WPL 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The penultimate match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Navi Mumbai leg will feature Gujarat Giants Women (GG W) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB W) on Friday, January 16, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, in Match No. 9.
 
Gujarat Giants have been in impressive form this season, a significant improvement from their previous three seasons in the tournament. After winning their first two matches, they earned four points but suffered a narrow defeat to Mumbai Indians Women. As they play their final match in Navi Mumbai, the Giants will aim to end their stint in the city with another victory.
 
 
On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have shown great teamwork in their first two outings. They started their campaign with a stunning win over defending champions Mumbai Indians, followed by a commanding victory against UP Warriorz. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB Women will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they take the field on Friday. 
 
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: Pitch report for RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match

Also Read

ICC set to visit Bangladesh in coming days

T20 WC 2026 venue impasse likely to resolve after BCB-ICC talks in few days

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants in WPL

Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs GG head-to-head record over the years

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026

U19 World Cup 2026: IND vs BAN playing 11, match timings, live streaming

WPL 2026 RCB vs GG playing 11

Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

Harleen Deol scored an unbeaten 64 vs MI in WPL 2026

MI vs UPW HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: Harleen helps UP Warriors to get 1st win of season vs MI

 
The DY Patil Sports Academy pitch offers a well-rounded surface, benefitting both batters and bowlers. Seam bowlers could experience some movement early on, depending on the conditions. As the batters settle in, scoring becomes easier. The outfield is quick, and spinners are likely to be key players during the middle overs. A score between 170-180 is typically viewed as a competitive total on this ground.
 
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
 
Both UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians have won 1 match each at the venue with Mumbai getting the better of UP Warriorz in the 2023 eliminator.
 
Most recent WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
 
The last WPL match played at this venue was match number eight of WPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.
 
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai: Key WPL stats 
Navi Mumbai key stats
Statistic Data
Total WPL Matches 16
Matches Won Batting First 7
Matches Won Bowling First 9
Average 1st Innings Score 169
Average 2nd Innings Score 151
Highest Total Recorded 211/4 (20 overs) – DC Women vs UP Warriorz
Lowest Total Recorded 64/10 (15.1 overs) – Gujarat Giants vs MI Women
Highest Score Chased 175/7 (19.5 overs) – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
Lowest Score Defended 162/8 (20 overs) – MI Women vs Gujarat Giants
 

More From This Section

Badminton World Federation

India Open 2026: BWF responds as top players voice unsafe venue concerns

WPL 2026 leaderboard

WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated team rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings

Bangladesh aren't ready to play their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India after the political turmoil between the two countries

Former India star says India should not play Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

India U19 vs USA U19 full scorecard

India vs USA HIGHLIGHTS U19 World Cup 2026: Henil-Kundu shine as India beat USA in tournament opener

MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played behind closed doors in Navi Mumbai

Why Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match being played without fans?

Topics : Cricket News Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayHDFC Bank Q3 Results PreviewIT Stocks Trading StrategiesDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeIMD Weather TodayBMC Election Vote Counting