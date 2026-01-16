WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The penultimate match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Navi Mumbai leg will feature Gujarat Giants Women (GG W) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB W) on Friday, January 16, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, in Match No. 9.
Gujarat Giants have been in impressive form this season, a significant improvement from their previous three seasons in the tournament. After winning their first two matches, they earned four points but suffered a narrow defeat to Mumbai Indians Women. As they play their final match in Navi Mumbai, the Giants will aim to end their stint in the city with another victory.
On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have shown great teamwork in their first two outings. They started their campaign with a stunning win over defending champions Mumbai Indians, followed by a commanding victory against UP Warriorz. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB Women will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they take the field on Friday.
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: Pitch report for RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match
The DY Patil Sports Academy pitch offers a well-rounded surface, benefitting both batters and bowlers. Seam bowlers could experience some movement early on, depending on the conditions. As the batters settle in, scoring becomes easier. The outfield is quick, and spinners are likely to be key players during the middle overs. A score between 170-180 is typically viewed as a competitive total on this ground.
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Both UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians have won 1 match each at the venue with Mumbai getting the better of UP Warriorz in the 2023 eliminator.
Most recent WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
The last WPL match played at this venue was match number eight of WPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai: Key WPL stats
|Navi Mumbai key stats
|Statistic
|Data
|Total WPL Matches
|16
|Matches Won Batting First
|7
|Matches Won Bowling First
|9
|Average 1st Innings Score
|169
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|151
|Highest Total Recorded
|211/4 (20 overs) – DC Women vs UP Warriorz
|Lowest Total Recorded
|64/10 (15.1 overs) – Gujarat Giants vs MI Women
|Highest Score Chased
|175/7 (19.5 overs) – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
|Lowest Score Defended
|162/8 (20 overs) – MI Women vs Gujarat Giants
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:13 PM IST