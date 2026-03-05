Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Zadran replaces Rashid as Afghanistan T20I captain ahead of Sri Lanka tour

Zadran replaces Rashid as Afghanistan T20I captain ahead of Sri Lanka tour

The decision to remove Rashid Khan from T20I captaincy came after Afghanistan failed to qualify for the Super Eight round in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Ibrahim Zadran and Rashid Khan (L-R)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 5:21 PM IST
Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed Ibrahim Zadran as Afghanistan’s new T20I captain, ending Rashid Khan’s stint as skipper in the format ahead of the team’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka.
 
The decision comes days before Afghanistan begins their tour, with the board opting for a leadership change after the side’s early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where they failed to progress to the Super Eight. Zadran had been serving as vice-captain in T20Is and now steps into the role for the first time as full-time captain.

Squad changes after World Cup campaign

Along with the captaincy change, the selectors have made several changes to both the T20I and ODI squads. Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and wicketkeeper Mohammad Ishaq have been left out of both squads despite being part of Afghanistan’s recent World Cup campaign.
 
 
In the T20I squad, wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman has earned a place along with left-arm spin all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf and pacer Fareed Ahmad Malik. The selections indicate a fresh look to the squad as Afghanistan prepare for the three-match series.
 
Afghanistan T20I squad for Sri Lanka tour: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Rahman (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai 

ODI squad sees fresh inclusion and comeback

For the ODI leg, Hashmatullah Shahidi continues as captain, while Fareed Ahmad Malik returns to the 50-over setup. Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, who played three matches during the T20 World Cup, has received his maiden ODI call-up.
 
The ODI squad retains a strong core, with senior players such as Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid remaining part of the group.
 
Afghanistan ODI squad for Sri Lanka tour: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Bilal Sami.

Afghanistan white-ball tour of Sri Lanka: Full schedule

Date Match Venue City Teams IST Local Time
13 Mar 2026 1st T20I Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 8:00 PM 6:30 PM
15 Mar 2026 2nd T20I Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 8:00 PM 6:30 PM
17 Mar 2026 3rd T20I Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 8:00 PM 6:30 PM
20 Mar 2026 1st ODI Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 11:30 AM 10:00 AM
22 Mar 2026 2nd ODI Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 11:30 AM 10:00 AM
25 Mar 2026 3rd ODI Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 11:30 AM 10:00 AM
 

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

