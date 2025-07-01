Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Standards & QCOs: A strategic lever for Viksit Bharat manufacturing agenda

Standards & QCOs: A strategic lever for Viksit Bharat manufacturing agenda

India's strategic use of QCOs reflects a shift from being a passive consumer market to an assertive, quality-focused manufacturing economy

manufacturing

The government has adopted a consultative and collaborative approach to the formulation and implementation of QCOs, with an emphasis on active industry engagement

Jyoti Vij
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister, in his Independence Day address in 2014, urged the industry, especially MSMEs of India, to manufacture goods in the country with "zero defects" and to ensure that the goods have "zero effect" on the environment (ZED). The revised BIS Act was promulgated in 2016, providing stronger legal backing to bring under compulsory certification regime any goods or article of any scheduled industry, process, system or service which the government considers necessary in the public interest or for the protection of human, animal or plant health, safety of the environment, prevention of unfair trade practices, or national security. The intent was clear — as we move towards Viksit Bharat, the government wants to raise the quality bar in the domestic market and eventually for exports.
 
 
In the last few years, we have seen enactment of regulations by the Government of India that “raised the floor” by imposing a minimum quality standard on all producers selling in the domestic market. A total of 187 Quality Control Orders (QCOs), covering 769 products, have been notified for compulsory BIS certification by various regulators and line ministries of the Government of India. Industry is fast catching up to comply with these regulations.
 
Notwithstanding some teething issues in the implementation of these QCOs, they have to be a key pillar of India’s industrial growth strategy. They are now emerging as strategic tools to strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem, ensure consumer safety, and build global trust in Indian-made goods. The government has been systematically expanding the QCO regime across sectors to curb substandard imports, safeguard consumer interests, and foster a robust, quality-conscious manufacturing ecosystem without any major disruptions in the supply chain.
 
The government has adopted a consultative and collaborative approach to the formulation and implementation of QCOs, with an emphasis on active industry engagement. Reflecting the government’s sensitivity to industry readiness, especially for MSMEs, several QCOs have been notified with phased implementation timelines and given due extensions as well. The government is also undertaking concerted efforts to strengthen testing infrastructure, streamline certification processes, and extend capacity-building support.
 
Developed countries have long used technical regulations as tools, inter alia, to shape global trade dynamics. For many decades, India and other developing countries sought special and differential treatment for their exports to comply with such high — and often arbitrary — standards of the developed world, but to no avail.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over 'Make in India', cites job concerns

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's 'make in India' strikes emotional chord with the consumers

Dassault and Tata to locally manufacture Rafale Fuselages in India

Dassault and Tata to locally manufacture Rafale fuselages in Hyderabad

Premiumtyping on laptop

Indian PC market to get a booster shot from Tamil Nadu's free laptop scheme

Tesla, Tesla Inc, Model 3

Tesla not interested in manufacturing EVs in India, says Union minister

 
India’s strategic use of QCOs reflects a shift from being a passive consumer market to an assertive, quality-focused manufacturing economy. Going forward, India must move from being an adaptor of international standards to a developer of these standards in international foras. Countries such as the Republic of Korea and, more recently, China have shifted from marginally participating in international standards-setting organisations such as the ISO or the IEC to chairing some of their working groups and developing an increasing number of standards. The time is now for India to set the standards on the world stage.
 
The author is the Director General of FICCI 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
 

More From This Section

Premiummango, banana, fruits

Datanomics: Banana steals mango's crown in India's fruit economy

Goods and Services Tax, GST

8 years of GST: How automation has changed the refund game for exporters

GDP

Boosting growth: Integrate MSMEs and e-commerce to surge GDP globally

Premiumgoods and services tax, GST

Statsguru: As GST turns eight yrs old, need for reform push grows

Premiumrare earth magnet, magnet

Datanomics: India looks at options amid crunch of rare earth materials

Topics : Make in India manufacturing BIS standard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayNothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon