Centre issues guidelines on solid waste management in aquaculture units

The Centre has introduced new guidelines for solid waste management in coastal aquaculture units to promote sustainable practices in the aquaculture sector. These instructions delineate protocols spanning from waste handling to prohibiting its burning.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFADH) published the regulations on March 16, which advocate reducing and managing waste across all stages of production, including hatcheries, farms, and breeding centres. The guidelines aim to minimise waste generation and ensure its responsible disposal.

This comes amid growing concerns over the environmental impact of coastal aquaculture, which can contribute to rising levels of pollution if not managed effectively.

According to a report by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), India produces over 62 million tonnes (MT) of waste in a year. Only 43 MT of the total generated waste gets collected, with 12 MT being treated before disposal, and the remaining 31 MT discarded in waste yards.

Most of the waste generated remains untreated and even unaccounted for. Inadequate waste collection, transport, treatment, and disposal have become major causes of environmental and public health concerns in the country.

An expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed cautious optimism regarding the new guidelines, acknowledging their positive intent. However, the expert emphasised that the real challenge lies in their effective implementation.

“Despite existing principles, pollution persists, indicating gaps in enforcement. The government should impose stringent penalties and robust enforcement measures to ensure the guidelines are adhered to effectively,” the expert said.

The new guidelines mandate a systematic approach to identify, categorise, and manage waste streams effectively. Each unit will have to assess waste generation, segregate solid waste into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and hazardous categories, and provide adequate bins for segregation. The facility managers will have to plan waste transportation and implement reuse or recycling measures to minimise environmental impact.

The guidelines also impose a ban on the burning of plastic.

“Plastics of any grade shall not be burnt at any time by the units, and shall be handed over to the local body or the appointed agency,” it said.

Emphasis is also put on the importance of temporary storage and proper disposal. Each unit is required to maintain adequate temporary storage capacity to handle different categories of waste effectively. Recyclable non-degradable waste can be stored and periodically sold or handed over to recyclers based on storage facility capacity and disposal schedules.

Larger units generating significant sewage are also required to operate in-house sewage treatment plants meeting Pollution Control Board standards. Various methods such as fermentation and composting are recommended for biological waste management. Incineration of old or dead animals is advised in certain facilities.

Units will also have to create designated spaces for landfill disposal. Storing of fuel, oil, and lubricants must adhere to legal requirements, with regular maintenance and staff training to prevent spills and ensure safety compliance.