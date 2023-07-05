The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to jointly develop standards for drones. These standards will be related to licensing of personnel, training, air traffic management and infrastructure, and Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) services. Additionally, the DGCA and EASA will collaborate on conducting conferences, workshops, and training programmers in the area. In April this year, the DGCA signed a letter of intent (LoI) on ‘Unmanned Aircraft Systems’ and ‘Innovative Air Mobility’ with the (EASA) during the EU-India Aviation Summit held in New Delhi.“The MoU will also ensure regular information sharing between the two authorities on the technological developments and research in this area and also their respective strategies for outreach to relevant stakeholders,” the DGCA said. DGCA said the signing of the MoU will enable harmonised standards and growth of the drone sector in the country.