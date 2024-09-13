Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / ESIC new member addition increase by 13.32% to 2.25 million in July

ESIC new member addition increase by 13.32% to 2.25 million in July

According to the statement, 56,476 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month under review

Tax

The payroll figures are provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, the ministry said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) recorded a 13.32 per cent increase in subscribers addition to 22.53 lakh in July, 2024 compared to the figure of a year ago, according to the payroll data released on Friday.
The latest payroll date released by the labour ministry showed that 19.88 lakh new subscribers were added in July 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 22.53 lakh new employees have been added in July this year.
According to the statement, 56,476 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month under review.
 
Further, the year-on-year analysis shows a growth of 13.32 per cent in net registrations compared to July 2023, it stated.
The data further showed that out of the total 22.53 lakh employees added during the month, 10.84 lakh employees amounting to around 48 per cent of the total registrations belonged to the age group of up to 25 years.

More From This Section

PremiumGST

MoSPI may use GST data to calculate GDP figures after base year revision

PremiumHimachal Assembly

Freebies, declining central grants: Himachal's uphill task to fix finances

Maritime fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push, boat, ship, cargo

Centre moots mega shipbuilding park in India with coastal states

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

FinMin extends exports incentive schemes to exports through courier

Labourers,Labourer, onion, onions

Govt removes MEP on basmati rice, onion; tightens stock limit on wheat

Also, a gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members stood at 4.65 lakh in July.
Besides, a total of 71 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month, which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society, it stated.
The payroll figures are provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumsalary, employee

Usher in competition between EPF and NPS to boost formal job creation

ESIC, ESIC scheme

ESIC adds 2.167 mn new members in June, 7% higher than previous yr

jobs, resume, employment

ESIC adds 1.6 mn workers, including 0.3 mn women, in April: Payroll data

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch rubbishes Congress allegations

PremiumAt 36, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has a lot of responsibilities. He is now the sole Cabinet minister from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and, almost certainly, the youngest civil aviation minister India has had. He is national general secretary of the T

K Ram Mohan Naidu: TDP's sole face in the Cabinet is known for his promises

Topics : ESIC Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon