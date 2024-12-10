Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Fiscal-monetary coordination at its best in last six years: Shaktikanta Das

Fiscal-monetary coordination at its best in last six years: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a series of posts on X, on his last day of his six-year term as RBI Governor, also thanked the Finance Minister, various stakeholders and his colleagues

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das was appointed the 25th RBI Governor in December 2018. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said the fiscal-monetary coordination was at its best during the last six years even as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the opportunity to head the monetary authority of the country.

Das, in a series of posts on X, on his last day of his six-year term as RBI Governor, also thanked the Finance Minister, various stakeholders and his colleagues at the central bank.

"Immensely grateful to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for giving me this opportunity to serve the country as Governor RBI and for his guidance and encouragement. Benefited a lot from his ideas and thoughts," he said in a post on X from his personal handle.

 

Expressing gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her constant support and backing, he said, fiscal-monetary coordination was at its best and helped to deal with multiple challenges during the last six years.

He also thanked all the stakeholders in the financial sector and in the economy; experts and economists; industry bodies and associations; organisations in the agriculture, cooperative and service sectors for their inputs and policy suggestions.

"A BIG thank you to the entire Team RBI. Together, we successfully navigated an exceptionally difficult period of unprecedented global shocks. May the RBI grow even taller as an institution of trust and credibility. My best wishes to each one of you," he said in another post.

Das was appointed the 25th RBI Governor in December 2018, after the sudden resignation of Urjit Patel amid a tussle between RBI and the government over the issue of surplus transfer and autonomy of the regulator.

More From This Section

Credit Card, Shopping

HSBC India launches premium credit card Prive for private banking clients

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Microfinance loan book shrinks by 3.7% sequentially to Rs 4.08 trn in Sep

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI Governor Das meets FM Sitharaman ahead of former's term coming to end

A dedicated unit of tax sleuths tracking cases of evasion in the pre-goods and services tax (GST) era may cease to exist from financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

GST officers detect Rs 35,132 cr ITC evasion by over 17k fake firms: Govt

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 7 paise to 84.73 against US dollar during early trade

Soon after taking over, he not only settled the storm amicably related to surplus transfer but assuaged the concerns of the markets. Not once since he took over did the issue of the RBI autonomy hit the headlines.

During his stint, RBI provided record dividends to the government. Earlier this year, the central bank handed over the highest-ever dividend of Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

His governance has always been in sync with what the Narendra Modi government wanted in an RBI chief, after the successive stints of Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel, which were marred by constant conflicts between the RBI and the Finance Ministry.

He also deftly steered India's monetary policy response during the challenging period of Covid-19 pandemic.

In his previous avatar, Das as Economic Affairs Secretary and Revenue Secretary was the key man behind the planning and execution of the demonetisation drive and rollout of the landmark Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Das, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, retired as Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs in May 2018. Post-retirement, he was appointed as a Member of the 15th Finance Commission and G20 Sherpa of India.

During his long tenure in the Ministry of Finance, he was directly associated with the preparation of as many as eight Union Budgets.

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

May RBI grow even taller as institution of trust: Das' parting message

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman as his RBI tenure ends

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra succeeds Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor

PremiumGovernor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra (File Photo: PTI)

Turning the page: Focus on external front new RBI governor's first test

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Six years of Shaktikanta Das's leadership as Mint Road's helmsman

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Fiscal Policy Nirmala Sitharaman monetary policy RBI Governor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon