Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

IIP surges 11.7% in October; retail Inflation jumps to 5.55% in November

IIP surges 11.7% in Oct; uptick in food prices lifts retail inflation to 5.55% in Nov

IIP, industry growth

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us
India’s industrial production hit a 16-month high in October, aided by a favourable base effect. Retail inflation in November, on the other hand, bucked the downward trend, reaching a three-month high partly because of a seasonal spike in vegetable prices.

The high print of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) will contribute to the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) data for 2023-24, set to be released on January 5 — ahead of the Interim Budget for FY25, which will be presented on February 1. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy, revised the economic growth projection for FY24 upward by 50 basis points to 7 per cent, while expecting a 6.5 per cent GDP expansion in the December quarter.
 
Data from the National Statistical Office (NSO) released on Tuesday showed 11.7 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the IIP in October, up from 6.8 per cent in September. This was driven by double-digit growth in the electricity (20.4 per cent), mining (13.1 per cent), and manufacturing (10.4 per cent) sectors, surpassing Bloomberg’s forecast of 10.5 per cent.

Separately, the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rose to 5.55 per cent Y-o-Y in November, up from 4.87 per cent in October. This was due to an acceleration in the prices of vegetables, fruits, pulses, and sugar.

D K Joshi, chief economist at Crisil, said the rebound in IIP growth in October indicates continued economic momentum in the third quarter of FY24. “While the high reading came on a low base, activity rose sequentially with the onset of the festival season. Robust domestic demand conditions were reflected in electricity production and rising growth in consumer goods. Rising IIP of capital goods and infrastructure and construction goods suggests a strong investment momentum,” he further said.

However, Joshi warned of signs of a slowdown ahead. “The RBI’s consumer confidence survey of December showed weakening in future expectations. Measures to clamp down risky lending are expected to moderate credit growth and domestic demand. Rural demand remains vulnerable to weak agricultural output, erratic weather, and El Niño this year. The ongoing slowdown in some advanced economies is expected to add pressure on India’s exports in the second half of this financial year,” he said.

Chart

In the IIP, only four of the 23 manufacturing industries, including apparel, wood, computers, and furniture, saw contraction in October. Meanwhile, primary goods (11.4 per cent), capital goods (22.6 per cent), infrastructure goods (11.3 per cent), and consumer durables (15.9 per cent) saw double-digit growth. Intermediate goods (9.7 per cent) and consumer non-durables (8.6 per cent) also saw robust growth, indicating a revival in both urban and rural demand.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

79% employers looking to sustain or increase their workforce in H2FY24

Nine states record a higher rate of inflation in November, shows data

Job creation single most important pressure point: Raghuram Rajan

Tax on expat salaries: Japan firm's India unit gets interim relief on GST

AI to Cloud: With eye on the future, smart office boom grows louder


Food inflation in November rose to a three-month high of 8.7 per cent, up from 6.61 per cent in October, as vegetable prices accelerated sharply to 17.7 per cent. Prices of fruits (10.95 per cent), pulses (20.23 per cent), and sugar (6.55 per cent) also gained momentum during the month. Although inflation in cereal prices moderated slightly, it remained in double digits (10.27 per cent) for the 15th consecutive month since September 2022.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel components, was close to 4 per cent in November. The surge in prices of clothing and footwear (3.9 per cent), housing (3.55 per cent), and services like recreation (3.15 per cent), education (5.01 per cent), health (5.51%), and personal care (7.83 per cent) saw deceleration during the month. Meanwhile, fuel prices (-0.77 per cent) remained in contraction for the third consecutive month in November.

Last week, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI unanimously kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for a fifth consecutive policy review. The central bank had also retained its forecast for retail inflation at 5.4 per cent for FY24.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that intermittent vegetable price shocks could once again push up headline inflation in November and December, but the monetary policy would look through such one-off shocks, though it has to stay alert to the risk of such shocks becoming generalised. “Headline inflation continues to be volatile due to multiple supply-side shocks, which have become more frequent and intense. The trajectory of food inflation needs to be closely monitored,” he said.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said the lag in cumulative rabi sowing vis-à-vis year-ago levels, as well as reservoir levels do not augur well for food prices, although the pace of the Y-o-Y inflation may moderate somewhat on the back of upcoming favourable base effects in January-February 2024. “Besides, the impact of El Niño on moisture levels poses a concern, as it may prove to be unfavourable for the yields of rabi crops like wheat,” she added.

Topics : retail inflation RBI CPI Inflation MPC NSO food inflation

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon