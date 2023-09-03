Confirmation

Govt confident of achieving nominal GDP growth target in FY24: DEA secy

Govt keeping a close watch on some sectors for supply side measures to tame inflation

Fiscal Deficit

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
The government is confident of keeping the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and nominal GDP target of 10.5 per cent of GDP despite pressure visible in the initial months of the financial year FY24, economic affairs secretary in the finance ministry, Ajay Seth, told Business Standard.

Seth said that normally the initial months of any financial year see proportionally higher fiscal deficit as the expenditure is evenly paced while revenues pick up in the later months.

"This year the proportional fiscal deficit so far is much closer to the target than in most other years. GST collections growing at about 11 per cent was a good sign. It shows that underlying economic activities are doing well. In the course of the full year, whatever the sum total of tax revenue (target) is in the budget will be achieved," DEA secretary said.

The government's fiscal deficit widened to 33.9 per cent of the full-year target during the April-July period of FY24 compared to 20.5 per cent during the same period in the preceding year, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts.

Amid concerns around inflation and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman calling for supply-side measures instead of depending only on monetary policy to control high inflation, Seth said that both these steps take time to show impact on the ground. "The government is closely watching many sectors for supply-side measures," he added.

Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high at 7.44 per cent in July on the back of skyrocketing prices of vegetables, pulses, cereals, and spices.

The government is also confident of achieving 10.5 per cent nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth for FY24 as projected in the Budget, even though the first-quarter number has been lower at 8 per cent.

Seth said that among the possible reasons for this is that the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) numbers in the first quarter of the previous financial year were very high.

WPI started moderating significantly from the third quarter. The DEA secretary said that moving forward the WPI numbers will be more than what we have been seeing now once the base effect wears off. "Overall, by the end of the year, I see around 10.5 per cent of nominal growth rate happening, as was assumed in the budget formulation," he added.

India's GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY24 has been driven by the services sector. At the same time, investment has grown at a faster pace than consumption, which saw a 4 per cent growth.

"Overall investment numbers are strong. The government has stepped up its capex with front-loading in the initial months, with 31 per cent of the annual budget being utilised in the first four months. The moderate growth of consumption expenditure is not a cause for concern. We do not want only consumption-oriented growth," Seth added.

The Finance Ministry has been front-loading capital expenditure and tax devolution to enable states to speed up capital spending, finance their development, welfare-related expenditure, and also to make resources available for priority projects and schemes. The Centre has released over Rs 3.09 lakh crore in tax devolution to states till July, of the Rs 10.21 lakh crore budgeted to be transferred in FY24.

On how the additional expenditure pressure on the exchequer would play up, Seth said, "There will always be pluses and minuses on expenditure; in a few areas there may be pluses and at the same time some items may have savings. As far as capital expenditure is concerned, it is very clear in the Finance Ministry that we have to facilitate full flow early on."

Meanwhile, tighter monetary policies have had an effect on capital flows. In this context, Seth said that any decline in the foreign direct investment numbers should not be seen on a quarter-on-quarter basis but more in the medium term. "India is not an exception to receive less FDI. Globally the FDI flows have come down."

The DEA is also negotiating the bilateral investment treaty with several countries including the UK. "Our best effort is to complete negotiations on investment at the same time as for the trade agreement. Both sides want to find common ground so as to arrive at mutually acceptable terms," Seth said.

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon