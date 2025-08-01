Friday, August 01, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Govt sources hopeful White House will modify tariffs on India downwards

Despite tensions over tariffs, India continues diplomatic engagement with the US and remains hopeful that the White House will reconsider its 25% tariff on Indian goods

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Opting to ignore US President Donald Trump’s unsavoury social media posts in the larger interest of maintaining steady India-US ties, Indian officials have continued engaging with their American counterparts over the past two days regarding the White House’s threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff, plus a penalty, on goods from India.
 
Official sources said on Friday evening that they were hopeful the White House would better appreciate New Delhi's perspective and modify the tariffs on India, potentially lowering them to levels comparable to those proposed for countries like Vietnam (20 per cent) and Indonesia (19 per cent).
 
 
Government sources expressed surprise at Trump’s Wednesday evening (India time) announcement of the 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods. However, they have chosen to communicate New Delhi’s viewpoint on the India-US trade deal and the country's long-standing ties with Russia behind closed doors rather than making public statements. "We are a responsible nation, and we would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than resort to social media," a government source said. At this point, the government is not considering any retaliatory action against the US.
 
New Delhi’s official response during the Ministry of External Affairs' weekly media briefing to questions about Trump’s social media posts on tariffs, India's economy, and its relations with Russia was suitably measured. The MEA emphasized that India-US ties have “weathered several transitions and challenges” and will continue to progress.
 
“India and the US share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. 

When asked if India had decided not to purchase F-35 fighter jets, Jaiswal said the question should be directed to the relevant ministry. He added that India and the US have a strong defense partnership that has grown over the years. "There is potential for this partnership to grow further under the India-US COMPACT for the 21st Century," Jaiswal said.
 
On India’s energy procurement, particularly regarding Russian crude, Jaiswal stated it is driven by national interest. “In securing our energy needs, we are guided by what is available in the markets and the prevailing global circumstances,” he said. Responding to Trump’s criticism of India’s continued defense and energy purchases from Moscow, Jaiswal emphasized that India and Russia share a “steady and time-tested partnership.” “The sourcing of our defense requirements is determined solely by our national security imperatives and strategic assessments,” Jaiswal said.
 
“Our bilateral relationships with various countries stand on their own merit and should not be viewed through the prism of a third country,” Jaiswal added. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India later this year. Trump is also expected to visit India for the Quad Summit, likely to take place in September. 
 

Topics : White House tariff trade

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

