close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre to finance almost 30% of green shipping projects in the country

Decision taken at shipping ministry's annual chintan shivir

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Shipping

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following a sequence of moves to accelerate the green transition of Indian shipping, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) on Monday said it would provide almost a third of the financial support for green shipping projects in the country.
Under the financial assistance for the shipbuilding scheme of the Centre, the ministry provides 20 per cent (with 3 per cent reduction each year) of funds for all vessels built by the industry. For green shipping, this will now be raised to 30 per cent of the project cost to incentivise the construction of vessels running on alternative fuels.

“The primary aim is to let the shipbuilding industry know that green ships will be prioritised,” it said.
“Since the announcement is new, we only have the broad contours of the policy. We are yet to formulate the whole policy. Issues like yearly reduction, types of fuels covered under the policy, etc will be put in the fine print,” said a senior government official who was a part of the deliberations.

The official clarified that for now, the green funding policy will only apply to vessels and not allied infrastructure.
It was not immediately clarified whether there would be a new fund created for this scheme or whether the ministry would utilise the residual funds from the existing Rs 4,000-crore shipbuilding assistance scheme.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

This SME shipping company's stock is up more than 2,900% over issue price

Shipping Ministry launches marine logistics portal to smoothen sea trade

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

MCA concludes demerger hearing of Shipping Corp, may approve soon: Sources

April macroeconomic data shows strong start for FY24: Finance Ministry

Call rates, bond yields ease on expectations of improved liquidity

Inflation momentum turning out to be softer than anticipated: RBI report

Economic impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal very marginal: RBI governor

Income tax department to monitor advance tax payments by companies


The decision was taken at MoPSW’s annual chintan shivir, chaired by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. With the move, the ministry hopes to get the wheels moving for India’s shipbuilding industry.
According to the ministry’s response to a question in Parliament, so far, Rs 241 crore has been used up from the entire fund for shipbuilding assistance — which is barely 6 per cent. The scheme’s operational period ends in three years.

 The ministry also decided to accelerate its Green Tug Transition Programme. Four state-owned ports — Jawaharlal Nehru Port (Navi Mumbai), VO Chidambaranar Port (Tuticorin), Paradip Port (Paradip in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district), and Deendayal Port (Kandla) — will procure two green tugboats each.
Meanwhile, Deendayal Port and VO Chidambaranar Port will be developed as green hydrogen hubs over the next fiscal year. Moreover, a single window system will be introduced to monitor river and sea cruises.

Sonowal was quoted by the ministry as saying he would review the progress with respect to these targets in a mid-year chintan after a few months and mentioned strict action may be taken in case of delay in the completion of the project.
Earlier this month, the Centre also launched the Green Ports Policy, under which ships using cleaner fuel and vessels may get priority berthing, along with 50 per cent electrification in all 12 of the Centre’s major ports, which would be increased to 90 per cent in 2047.
Topics : Shipping Ministry shipping ports Green India

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Online gaming TDS rules: Bonus, incentives taxable if withdrawn, says CBDT

The Budget estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 trillion in FY23, higher than Rs 14.10 trillion collected last fiscal
3 min read

Centre to finance almost 30% of green shipping projects in the country

Shipping
3 min read

April macroeconomic data shows strong start for FY24: Finance Ministry

Economic growth, GDP
3 min read

Call rates, bond yields ease on expectations of improved liquidity

Rupee, bonds market, funds
3 min read

Inflation momentum turning out to be softer than anticipated: RBI report

consumer food
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read

Stock of this pharma company has plunged 80% from its record high level

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

India asks for $55-million funding in first call with Pandemic Fund

Pandemic Fund
4 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon