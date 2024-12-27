Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 05:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US missions to India issue over one million non-immigrant visas again

US missions to India issue over one million non-immigrant visas again

According to the statement, the US Mission to India provided over 24,000 passports and other consular services to American citizens living and travelling in India

Image

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US has issued over one million non-immigrant visas to Indians for the second year in a row, including a record number of visitor visas, showcasing the huge demand for travelling to the US for tourism, business and education.

In the past four years, visitor numbers from India have increased by five times and over two million Indians travelled to the US in the first eleven months of 2024, a 26 per cent rise over the same period in 2023, the US Embassy and Consulates in India said in a statement.

The US Embassy in India said, "Over five million Indians already have a nonimmigrant visa to visit the United States and each day the Mission issues thousands more."

 

The US Department of State completed a successful pilot program to renew of H-1B visas in the United States this year. This allowed many speciality occupation workers from India to renew their visas without leaving the US, according to the US Embassy in India statement. This pilot program streamlined the renewal process for thousands of applicants, and the Department of State is working to formally create a US-based renewal program in 2025.

"The US Mission to India issued tens of thousands of immigrant visas, facilitating legal family reunification and the migration of skilled professionals. These immigrant visa holders became permanent residents upon their arrival, adding to the already rich and sizable Indian diaspora community in the United States," the statement said.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Antony Blinken, Blinken

Jaishankar, Blinken review India-US partnership; focus on tech, trade

India USA

India eyes $25 billion export opportunity in US amid China tariff dispute

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

US NSA Sullivan, Bangladesh leader Yunus vows to protect human rights

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign Secy Misri meets top US diplomats, discusses wide range of issues

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to visit US from Dec 24-29 for key bilateral talks

According to the statement, the US Mission to India provided over 24,000 passports and other consular services to American citizens living and travelling in India. A new version of the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) debuted in 2024, making it easier for the embassy and consulates to contact US citizens during emergencies and send them safety and security alerts.

Increased processing of thousands of interview waiver-eligible nonimmigrant visa applications each week made it quicker and easier than ever for Indians to renew their nonimmigrant visas, according to the statement. By streamlining operations and utilizing global consular resources, the US Mission has been able to redirect its own resources to focus on in-person interviews, reducing wait times for all applicants.

More Indian students than ever before now have US student visas, according to the statement. The US Embassy in India noted, "Many exchange visitors will now be able to remain in the United States and not need to return home for two years after completing their programs in the United States, offering them more opportunities to further their careers and education. The removal of India from the Exchange Visitors Skills List has provided greater flexibility for these Indian J-1 nonimmigrant visa holders."

The US Mission to India expressed dedication to fostering strong bilateral relations and providing exceptional consular services. The statement said, "These achievements over the past year are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Mission's staff and the enduring partnership between the United States and India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AI chips

Taiwan's science ministry warns chip, AI funding cuts could impact tech

Oil price, oil, crude oil, oil container, oil export

Oil prices rise on China stimulus hopes; Brent, WTI set for weekly gain

Germany, Germany flag

German president dissolves parliament, snap election set for 23 Feb

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Altercation erupts at high-level meeting of Russia-dominated economic union

US-Russia, US Russia flag

Russian official warns US on possible nuclear testing under Trump

Topics : US India relations Indian visa US visa norm US Visas work visas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon