India could be in upper-middle income category over FY33-FY36: Ind-Ra

The Indian economy, under different scenarios, would enter the upper-middle-income category with a per capita income of $4,466–$13,845 over financial years 2033–2036 and to a $15 trillion economy over financial years 2043–2047, a report by India Ratings and Research said on Monday. The ratings agency's report has estimated that to reach $30 trillion by financial year 2047, the Indian economy will have to grow at 9.7 per cent per annum over financial years 2024–2047.

However, the Ind-Ra report said that the target of reaching $30 trillion by 2047 would not be easy and a lot would depend on how the global and domestic macroeconomic environment unfolds.

A recent report by rating agency CRISIL said that India will become an upper middle-income country and nearly double its economy to $7 trillion, piggybacking on significant private investments in emerging sectors, continuing government spending on infrastructure build-up, ongoing reforms push and efficiency gains from increasing digitisation and physical connectivity.

“The onward journey of the Indian economy from India Ratings and Research estimated $3.6 trillion in financial year 2024 will depend on the rate at which the real GDP growth, inflation (GDP deflator) and INR/USD exchange rate evolve,” Sunil Kumar Sinha, Senior Director and Principal Economist, India Ratings and Research said.

Until 2006, the World Bank classified India as a low-income country. In 2007, India moved to the lower-middle-income category and has remained there since. India’s per capita GDP stood at $2,390 in 2022, Ind-Ra said.

Citing only two instances in the last 50 years when the economy grew higher than 9.7 per cent per annum in USD terms for a period of 10 years: 1973–1982 and 2003–2012, the Ind-Ra report said, “Cross country experience of 50 years suggests that it is difficult to maintain and sustain such a high rate of real GDP growth in USD terms as the economy starts maturing.”

It said that the Indian economy is showing robust growth, but no major economy has been able to grow at 7 per cent per annum on a sustained basis without the support of global demand and trade.

“Unfortunately, global demand and trade have become fairly restrictive since financial year 2012 onwards. It started with developed economies adopting protectionist trade practices in the aftermath of the global financial crisis which post-Covid-19 has evolved into trade fragmentation/near-shoring/friend-shoring,” the report said.

The urgency of meeting climate-related commitments, the report added, is driving developed economies to bring changes in their trade policies, both in the form of tariffs and non-tariff measures.

Ind-Ra, however, expects India’s commitment to energy transition to open a number of new growth areas, encompassing products and services in renewable energy, power storage, power distribution, and grid infrastructure.

Expansion of the middle-income class, driving demand for a wide range of goods and services, would also act as a growth engine for India, the ratings agency said.