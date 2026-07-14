India, EU textile bodies launch platform to support FTA implementation

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) and the European Apparel and Textile Confederation (EURATEX) have come together to establish a bilateral industry platform to support the effective and balanced implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for the textile and apparel sector.

The CITI-EURATEX initiative — the EU-India Textile and Apparel Dialogue (TAD) — will provide a structured forum for dialogue between industry representatives to promote reciprocal market access, resilient value chains, industrial competitiveness, and sustainable growth. The formal signing of the TAD mandate between CITI and EURATEX, along with the first meeting of the joint CITI-EURATEX monitoring committee established under the TAD framework, took place at Bharat Tex 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“The establishment of the TAD assumes importance in the backdrop of India and the EU concluding negotiations on the FTA in January 2026, and the India-EU trade deal expected to be signed later this year. It can serve as an effective platform for putting forward the textile and apparel industry's view on how the free trade agreement can benefit businesses both in India and the 27-nation bloc,” CITI Chairman Ashwin Chandran said.

The European Union has long been a key export destination for India’s textile and apparel industry.

In 2025, the European Union was the second-largest market for India’s textile and apparel exports. Textile and apparel exports from India to the EU stood at $7.6 billion in 2025. However, Indian textile and apparel exporters have historically operated at a tariff disadvantage compared to several competing countries that enjoy preferential access to the EU. This equation is expected to change once the India-EU FTA becomes operational.