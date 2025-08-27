Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India may emerge as second-largest economy by 2038, says EY Report

India may emerge as second-largest economy by 2038, says EY Report

The report also said that with appropriate countermeasures, India can limit the adverse impact of higher US tariffs on selected Indian imports to about 10 basis points of real GDP growth

GDP, India GDP

Thus, nearly 0.9 per cent of India's GDP may be affected by the US tariffs, the EY report said, and added the actual impact may depend on the elasticity of demand for Indian exported goods in the US. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's economy could reach USD 20.7 trillion in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) by 2030 and may emerge as the second-largest economy by 2038 with USD 34.2 trillion GDP, an EY report said on Wednesday.

The report also said that with appropriate countermeasures, India can limit the adverse impact of higher US tariffs on selected Indian imports to about 10 basis points of real GDP growth.

India is emerging as one of the most dynamic among the world's five largest economies, with strong economic fundamentals including high savings and investment rates, favourable demographics, and a sustainable fiscal position, said the the August 2025 issue of EY Economy Watch.

 

Despite global uncertainties such as tariff pressures and slowing trade, India's resilience stems from its reliance on domestic demand and increasing capabilities in modern technologies, it said.

The report examines the comparative economic profile of the five largest economies against the backdrop of US tariff uncertainties and global economic challenges.

Also Read

Mahendra Dev, Chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

India should negotiate trade deal with US on its own terms: EAC-PM chief

manufacturing

Trade war: A second chance for India to attract global manufacturingpremium

fishing, fisheries

Kerala's fishing economy reels from back-to-back maritime disasters

state politics

Multi-partisanship for reforms can help India unlock stalled growthpremium

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra to become $1 trillion economy by 2030, says CM Fadnavis

A meaningful comparison of economic size may be based on purchasing power parity (PPP, constant 2021 international dollars), rather than market exchange rates (US dollars), it said.

On this basis, India's GDP in FY25 is estimated by the IMF at PPP USD 14.2 trillion around 3.6 times larger than when measured in market exchange rate terms.

India is thus already the third-largest economy after China and the US.

"If beyond 2030, India and the US maintain average growth rates of 6.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, during 20282030 (as per IMF forecasts), India may surpass the US economy in PPP terms by 2038," the report said.

India is also projected to become the third-largest economy in market exchange rate terms by 2028, overtaking Germany.

Commenting on India's position, D K Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India, said India's comparative strengths, its young and skilled workforce, robust saving and investment rates, and relatively sustainable debt profile will help sustain high growth even in a volatile global environment.

"By building resilience and advancing capabilities in critical technologies, India is well-placed to move closer to its Viksit Bharat aspirations by 2047," he said.

The report further said US tariff's impact on India may depend, among other factors, on the share of India's exports to the US affected by the higher tariffs, the extent to which India is able to diversify these exports to other countries.

Thus, nearly 0.9 per cent of India's GDP may be affected by the US tariffs, the EY report said, and added the actual impact may depend on the elasticity of demand for Indian exported goods in the US.

"Assuming that about one-third of the impact results in a fall in demand; the overall impact is estimated at 0.3 per cent of India's GDP," it said.

This can be neutralized through countermeasures such as reducing overall imports and boosting domestic demand for goods that are currently exported.

"With suitable policies, the US tariff impact can be reduced to about 0.1 per cent of GDP, implying at best, a reduction of 10 basis points in India's expected growth of 6.5 per cent in FY2026.

"So, India's average growth may be reduced at best to 6.4 per cent in the medium term on account of the US tariffs," the report said.

The steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the United States, which came into effect from August 27, would impact exports worth more than USD 48 billion.

The sectors which would bear the brunt of the high import duties imposed by the Trump administration include textiles/ clothing, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather and footwear, animal products, chemicals, and electrical and mechanical machinery.

Sectors such as pharma, energy products and electronic goods are out of the ambit of these sweeping duties.

The US accounted for about 20 per cent of India's USD 437.42 billion worth of goods exports in 2024-25.

The US is the largest trading partner of India from 2021-22. In 2024-25, the bilateral trade in goods stood at USD 131.8 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports and USD 45.3 billion imports).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hiring, Jobs

Employment in manufacturing industry up 5.92% at 18.4 mn in FY24: Govt

Mahendra Dev, Chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

EAC-PM chief warns US tariffs may weigh on jobs more than GDP growth

Fruit, Fruits, vendors, vendor

Cabinet extends PM SVANidhi scheme till 2030 with ₹7,332 crore outlay

textile, textile industry, textile manufacturing

US tariffs: Govt to launch outreach in 40 nations to push textile exports

oil refinery

Why India's Russian oil imports sparked US tariffs amid Ukraine peace talks

Topics : economy PPP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon