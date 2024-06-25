India's external debt rises to $663.8 bn; debt to GDP ratio falls: RBI

The Central Bank said that if the valuation effect were excluded, external debt would have increased by $48.4 billion instead of $ 39.7 billion. Valuation efects are the changed in value of assets held abroad with regard to the value of domestic assets held by foreign investors

India’s external debt at end-March 2024 was at $ 663.8 billion, recording an increase of $ 39.7 billion over its level at end-March 2023, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday.The external debt to GDP ratio declined to 18.7 per cent at end-March 2024 from 19.0 per cent at end-March 2023, the RBI said.