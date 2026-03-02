Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in February, rises to 56.9

India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in February, rises to 56.9

The overall result suggests India's economy ‌is expected to remain resilient this quarter after posting 7.8 per cent growth in October-December

PMI

India's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in February . Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:55 AM IST
India's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in February as strong domestic demand drove new orders and production, ​although export growth cooled to its slowest rate in ​nearly a year-and-a-half, a survey showed on Monday.

The overall result suggests India's economy ‌is expected to remain resilient this quarter after posting 7.8 per cent growth in October-December, helped by a 13.3 per cent rise in manufacturing. For the full fiscal year ending in March the South Asian economy is expected to grow 7.6 per cent.

HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 56.9 in February from January's 55.4, but undershot a preliminary estimate of 57.5. A PMI above 50 signals expansion.

 

"India's final manufacturing PMI reflected an acceleration in manufacturing activity in February. Output expanded at a faster rate for a second month, supported by stronger domestic ‌orders," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

"However, growth in new export orders continued its slowing trend that began in mid-2025, somewhat restricting employment creation in the manufacturing sector."

New export orders grew at the slowest pace in 17 months, suggesting U.S. tariff uncertainty remains despite a recent trade deal with India.

The survey was taken between February 9 and February 23 after U.S. tariffs on Indian goods were slashed ​to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. Last week President Donald Trump ??announced new global tariffs following the Supreme ‌Court's move to quash some levies.

In contrast, new orders - a key gauge for demand - surged at their strongest pace since October while production volumes increased at ​the quickest ‌rate in four months, helped by efficiency gains, solid demand and technology investment, firms said.

Input ‌cost inflation remained moderate and unchanged from January but manufacturers raised their selling prices at the fastest rate in four months as strong demand allowed them ‌to ​pass on increased costs.

Employment ​increased to a four-month high but only marginally. Just 4 per cent of firms reported hiring while most made no staffing changes.

Confidence about the year ahead ‌improved to a ​four-month high, indicating a robust economic growth outlook despite poor external demand.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

