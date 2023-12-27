India to become largest economic superpower by end of century: CEBR

India is poised to become the largest economic superpower by the end of the century, with its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projected to be 90 per cent larger than China's and 30 per cent larger than that of the United States, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) in its latest World Economic League Table report. The report forecasts that India will sustain robust growth, averaging 6.5 per cent from 2024 to 2028, surpassing Japan and Germany as the world's third-largest economy by 2032.

The report notes, "India is expected to overtake both China and the US after 2080, based on demographic estimates and projections."

Key drivers of India's growth include its large and youthful population, a burgeoning middle class, a dynamic entrepreneurial sector, and increasing global economic integration. However, the study points out that India needs to address challenges like poverty reduction, inequality, human capital and infrastructure improvement, and environmental sustainability.

The CEBR report emphasizes, "Addressing these issues requires concerted efforts from the government, private sector, civil society, and collaboration with the international community."

India recorded strong GDP growth of 7.2 per cent in the financial year 2022-23. The CEBR predicts a slight moderation in growth to 6.4 per cent for FY24, resulting in output surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 17.2 per cent.

The report adds, "This deceleration reflects global demand moderation and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) proactive tightening of monetary policy to curb inflationary pressures."

The CEBR projects inflation to settle at around 5.5 per cent in 2023, despite robust output growth, due to food and energy price shocks.

The report also highlights that public sector debt poses a long-term growth constraint, with government debt as a percentage of GDP expected to reach 81.9 per cent in 2023, surpassing the 81 per cent recorded in 2022.

A recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report also cautioned that India’s general government debt might exceed 100 per cent of GDP in the medium term.

Responding to this, the finance ministry clarified that the IMF report considered "only a worst-case scenario," highlighting that the majority of India's government debt is in rupees, with minimal contribution from external borrowings. The ministry stated, "The rollover risk is low for domestic debt, and exposure to volatility in exchange rates tends to be on the lower end."

The CEBR report further notes that government borrowing is estimated at 8.8 per cent of GDP in 2023, reflecting an expansionary stance with increased spending on infrastructure, healthcare, and social welfare.

Lastly, the report underscores the importance of 2024 for India, with general elections expected to significantly influence the country's political trajectory for the next five years. The report concludes, "The election outcomes will significantly impact India's domestic and foreign policy, as well as its relations with neighbouring countries and major global powers."