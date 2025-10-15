Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India keen to raise energy purchases from US for 'win-win' trade deal

India keen to raise energy purchases from US for 'win-win' trade deal

"Our negotiating team is already in the US, and (they are) trying to see if we can have a win-win solution between the two sides, which can address some of these tariff issues," he told reporters

India-US

Considering the ongoing US government shutdown, the current round of negotiation won’t be called an “official round”. | File Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is looking for a “win-win solution” for both sides in its trade talks with the US that would also address the “tariff issue”, with New Delhi keen to make additional energy purchases of up to $15 billion from Washington, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.
 
He said a team of officials from the department of commerce is currently in Washington for the trade talks and he will be joining the team for negotiations on Thursday, with both sides focusing on an early conclusion of the proposed trade agreement. As announced by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, the official deadline for the first tranche of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) continues to remain until the fall of 2025.
 
 
“Our negotiating team is already in the US, and (they are) trying to see if we can have a win-win solution between the two sides, which can address some of these tariff issues,” he told reporters.
 
Considering the ongoing US government shutdown, the current round of negotiation won’t be called an “official round”.
 
“Having said that, because there is a movement on both sides where they are trying to see if there is a pathway to address the current trade challenges, both sides are discussing to see if we can iron out these issues,” he said. The US government entered into a shutdown on October 1 as Republicans and Democrats could not agree to pass a bill funding government services into October and beyond.

Also Read

Ashley Tellis

Indian-origin US strategic expert Ashley Tellis held over China links

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary

US expects support from India, others amid China tensions: Treasury Secy

India Post

India Post resumes mail services to US from Oct 15 with 50% duty

Stock Market LIVE, October 14, 2025

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 297 pts; Nifty at 25,146 amid broad-based selling; SMIDs slip

trade talk, India, US

Indian ambassador meets US senator to discuss trade, energy, defence ties

 
The secretary further indicated the readiness to step up energy imports from America. In the past seven-eight years, energy purchases from the US, largely crude oil, have come down from $25 billion to around $12-13 billion.
 
“So, there is a headroom of around $12-15 billion, which we can purchase without worrying about the configuration of refineries… there is a bilateral commitment, and in discussions we are in, we have indicated very positively that India as a country would like to diversify its portfolio as far as energy imports are concerned. That's the best strategy for a big buyer like India,” Agrawal said.
 
Stepping up such imports from the US could be one of the ways to address Washington’s longstanding concern over the trade deficit that it runs with India. During FY25, the deficit stood at $40.89 billion.
 
“As a country, we will be very happy to buy more energy from the US, subject to... availability at the right price,” Agrawal said.
 

More From This Section

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Jobless rate rises to 5.2% in September as PLFS shows slowdown in jobs

Rupee

Rupee hits best day since June, gain 0.7% on RBI action and global cues

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Policy space exists for further rate cut: RBI Guv at MPC meeting

Dollar, Plaza Accord

India's overseas investments decline in August as US tariffs kicked in

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India's exports up 6.74% in September, trade deficit stood at $32.1 bn

Topics : US India relations India trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksColorOS 16Gold-Silver Price TodayBengaluru Infrastructure DebateTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon