Major port cargo handling in India rises 6% to 72 mn metric tonnes in May

Cargo handling at India’s major ports grew by 6 per cent in May to 72 million metric tonnes (mmt), buoyed by a 7.3 per cent increase in overseas cargo handling, even as several global factors have constrained supply chains, especially in Asia.

According to provisional and advance estimates data by the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways, during April-May FY25, cargo handled at major ports has increased by 4.02 per cent compared to the same period in FY24 to 139.3 mmt.

In contrast, cargo volumes had grown by only 2 per cent in April, and around 4.4 per cent across FY24.

Major ports are those owned by the central government through the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways, while non-major ports are owned by state governments and private players.

In May, crude oil and petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) products accounted for 29 per cent of the total cargo volumes and registered a near 7 per cent growth in volumes. While foodgrains accounted for a smaller base, the growth registered was close to 270 per cent, with 431,000 metric tonnes of traffic.

After a tumultuous FY24, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla, Gujarat, is looking to stage a comeback as the major port with the highest cargo handling. In May, the port’s overseas cargo volumes grew by nearly a fourth (23 per cent) to reach 11.8 mmt in May.

Amid concerns over the port failing to compete with its peers in the state, such as Mundra Port, Pipavav Port, and others owned by private companies, the major port has been looking to recapture some of its lost ground. Earlier this year, it announced incentives and concessions to improve its cargo volumes under a new scheme – Strategic Action to Aid Growth and Rewards (SAAGAR).

These include concessions regarding wharfage, berth hire charges, prioritisation of vessels, among other measures.

In May, the port handled 18 per cent of total major port volumes.

While experts and reports suggest that the current congestion at several Asian ports has benefitted Indian ports in the form of spillover transhipment cargo reaching Indian ports, it is unclear whether major ports have benefitted from this.

Container cargo, in terms of tonnage, saw negligible growth in May across India’s 12 major ports, but the units of twenty-foot containers have grown by 5 per cent in the last month.