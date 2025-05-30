Friday, May 30, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Manufacturing mission to be launched next month will have teeth: NITI CEO

Manufacturing mission to be launched next month will have teeth: NITI CEO

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam says new manufacturing mission will focus on clean tech, skilling, and structural reforms for a $7.5-trillion economy by 2047

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B V R Subrahmanyam said the National Manufacturing Mission, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget and aims for a $7.5-trillion manufacturing economy by 2047, will be launched next month, as the Centre is finalising the structure of the mission.
 
“What we need is a body with teeth — a body which can get things done. So we are looking at how it is to be structured, how it gets that kind of a muscle that it actually gets things done spread across multiple departments,” Subrahmanyam said at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit in New Delhi.
 
 
Subrahmanyam said the mission is in the final stages and will be launched next month.
 
The National Manufacturing Mission will lay emphasis on five focal areas: ease and cost of doing business; a future-ready workforce for in-demand jobs; a vibrant and dynamic MSME sector; availability of technology; and quality products, the finance minister had announced in February.
 
The mission will also support clean tech manufacturing and aims to improve domestic value addition and build the ecosystem for solar PV cells, EV batteries, motors and controllers, electrolysers, wind turbines, very high-voltage transmission equipment, and grid-scale batteries.

“It should be an overarching body which has the power to give directions, control, and ensure things are done… The idea is to understand and hand-hold and see that these sectors get transformed within five to ten years, in line with the mission’s goal to achieve results by 2030 to 2035,” he said. 
 
Citing China’s example of the ‘Made in China 2025’ mission prepared in the previous decade, he said the country became the largest automobile exporter from being a non-entity, and that NITI has studied that progress and the mission in great detail.
 
The mission will also address skewed regional imbalances in manufacturing to ensure the push is pan-India.
 
A large part of the mission will be skilling initiatives by the Centre, with the Aayog looking to fundamentally change India’s skilling framework. Among other efforts, the government is holding deliberations on new ideas like a “skill passport” — the passport will be a record of a person’s employable skills and keep an updated account of the skilling an individual undergoes, including the number of times they have gone for reskilling and upskilling.
 
The CEO also said industrial training institutes should be handed over to industry — the government can fund them, but only industry has a handle on what are contemporary, relevant skills at the local level.
 
The Aayog is also working on a net-zero carbon emission modelling framework.
 
“We don't have a pathway for the net-zero commitment by 2070. We’ve modelled it and next month we’ll be announcing the pathway and throwing the model out to the public — people can tinker with and play multiple pathways to the same outcome,” said Subrahmanyam.
 

First Published: May 30 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

