Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Peru pitches critical minerals to Indian firms, FTA likely by early 2026

Peru pitches critical minerals to Indian firms, FTA likely by early 2026

Amid China export concerns, Peru seeks Indian investment in rare earths and logistics as FTA nears finalisation, offering opportunities in energy, defence, and technology

Peru, rare earth minerals,

(L-R): R Dinesh, Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu; and Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of Peru to India at 204th Independence Day Celebra

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid concerns over China’s ban on the export of rare earths, Peru has invited Indian companies to invest, start joint venture exploration, and establish technological tie-ups in the sector to source these critical minerals from the Latin American nation.
 
A top diplomat from the Latin American country said on Monday in Chennai that both India and Peru are expected to finalise a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of this year or early 2026. “Of special relevance to today’s world—and to India’s strategic ambitions in clean energy and advanced technologies—are Peru’s deposits of rare earth minerals, including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium. Peru welcomes Indian investment, joint exploration initiatives, and technological collaboration in this vital sector,” said Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of Peru to India.
 
 
Addressing the first official Peruvian National Day celebration in Chennai, he added that these critical minerals are essential for the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, and next-generation defence systems. “By the end of this year or early 2026, we expect to conclude the Free Trade Agreement negotiations, unlocking mutual opportunities in trade, investment, agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, and technology,” Velarde said.
 
India is now Peru’s third-largest trading partner in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The India–Peru economic partnership has seen significant momentum in recent years, with bilateral trade growing from $2.34 billion in 2019–20 to $4.03 billion in 2023–24. 

Also Read

Exports, Export

Latin America trade negotiations: India wary of China's growing influencepremium

trade talks

India shares discussion paper ahead of trade discussions with Perupremium

Voters wait in queue to cast their vote during second phase of Bihar elections at Gaya

Supreme Court refuses to stay publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma Q1 profit rises 20% to ₹548 cr on strong global sales

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

FinMin sees room for more rate cuts as inflation remains below RBI's target

 
“As Peru emerges as a key source of critical minerals including rare-earth magnets, copper, and lithium, we see great potential for Tamil Nadu-based manufacturing industries to forge mutually beneficial partnerships,” said R. Dinesh, Honorary Consul of Peru in Chennai and Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions. “I strongly believe that the deep, shared interests between India and Peru can foster meaningful collaborations among entrepreneurs, investors, and institutions—driving outcomes that are both commercially rewarding and culturally enriching,” Dinesh said.
 
Velarde also invited Indian companies to explore investment opportunities in the port and logistics sector. “Peru’s strategic location on the South Pacific, supported by a modern and expanding maritime infrastructure, positions us as a logistics hub and gateway to Asia—including India. This translates into lower shipping costs, shorter delivery times, and greater opportunities for regional integration. We are also pleased to highlight that new investment opportunities remain open in our port and logistics sectors,” he added.
 
The ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries are expected to deepen market access and address both tariff and non-tariff barriers. Once finalised, the FTA is expected to open up new opportunities in goods, services, and investments, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, renewable energy, digital technology, and clean mobility. “Tamil Nadu is uniquely positioned to engage with Peru—a country rich in resources, business potential, and culture. Key sectors such as mining, automobiles, IT, agriculture, and horticulture present significant opportunities for collaboration,” he added.
 

More From This Section

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

71,000 offers made in second round of PM internship scheme pilotpremium

inflation, fresh harvest

Inflation likely to undershoot RBI's target in FY26: FinMin review

Industry, IIP

India's industrial production grows 1.5% in June, driven by manufacturing

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India likely to forego ₹4,060 crore in first year of UK trade pact: GTRI

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda

'Asia must open up': ADB president says world won't return to pre-Trump era

Topics : Peru-India Peru Indian Economy mineral sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon