Power Ministry asks utilities to import 6% of their coal until March

In a letter dated Wednesday and seen by Reuters on Saturday, the ministry asked the companies to blend the imported coal with domestic coal to maintain stocks amid higher consumption

Coal, fossil fuel

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
India has asked utilities to import 6% of their coal requirement until March, due to rising power demand and inadequate supply of domestic coal, the power ministry said.
Worries have mounted over shrinking coal stocks at power plants, where inventories fell the fastest in two years during the first half of October.
In a letter dated Wednesday and seen by Reuters on Saturday, the ministry asked the companies to blend the imported coal with domestic coal to maintain stocks amid higher consumption.
"The Gencos (utilities) may continuously review their stock position and opt for blending as per the requirements if the shortfall in domestic coal supply is more than 6%," the letter said.
 
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Neha Arora; Editing by William Mallard)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : coal import Power ministry electricity sector

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon