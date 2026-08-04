Sitharaman tables Tax amendment Bill to ease rules for funds, data centres

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, with finance ministry officials saying the purpose is to make India a more attractive and predictable place for global capital, manufacturing and business to come and stay.

The Bill seeks to replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, notified in June.

“Overseas players are often unsure whether operating in or through India will create an unexpected tax exposure. These proposals give clear, stable and predictable tax treatment, as well as the process to get the desired tax treatment,” a finance ministry official said.

The Bill significantly eases the conditions for foreign investment funds and their managers operating in India. As per the frequently asked questions (FAQs) issued by the finance ministry, the number of conditions that an eligible investment fund must fulfil has been reduced from 13 to five. The change is aimed at allowing fund managers to relocate to India without the foreign fund being treated as having a business connection here. The proposal will apply across the country, including the International Financial Services Centre.

Rules for foreign cloud companies using Indian data centres have also been simplified. The requirement for government notification of both the foreign company and the specified data centre has been removed. Indian companies will now be allowed to operate specified data centres either by owning or leasing them. Finance ministry officials said the earlier ownership-only condition was found to be restrictive, and the notification requirements are being dropped to improve ease of doing business.

The Bill expands support for electronics manufacturing. It extends the existing tax exemption available to foreign companies that provide capital goods, equipment or tooling to Indian contract manufacturers by another 10 years, till the tax year 2040-41. It also defines “specified electronic goods” for the first time, covering mobile phones, laptops, tablets, servers, sub-assemblies, hearables, wearables and related accessories.

A new full tax exemption has been proposed for 15 years (till March 2041) for foreign companies that store electronic components in customs-bonded warehouses in India and supply them to Indian contract manufacturers. Earlier, this activity was covered under a safe harbour with a presumptive tax of 2 per cent. Finance ministry sources said a full exemption was preferred to make India more competitive than rival locations and to encourage just-in-time supply of components.

The Bill also provides a 15-year tax exemption on income from the sale of rough diamonds by foreign mining companies, sightholders, brokers, aggregators and auction entities in notified special zones in Mumbai and Surat. The aim is to shift a meaningful share of the global rough diamond trade to India.

Finance ministry officials said several of these measures are also aimed at reducing the compliance burden. Removing multiple approval layers for data centres, simplifying the conditions for fund managers, and replacing the earlier safe harbour for component storage with a full exemption are expected to make processes simpler.

Richa Sawhney, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, said: “The Government’s continued practice of issuing detailed FAQs alongside important tax amendments reflects a constructive approach towards improving clarity around tax policy changes. The FAQs accompanying the Bill provide useful insight into the stakeholder representations and policy considerations underlying certain amendments. Such guidance can help reduce ambiguity, support smoother implementation and enhance tax certainty for taxpayers and businesses.”