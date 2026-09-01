Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 4.0: Application postponed for 32,388 posts

Registration for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 has been delayed by the BPSC. Originally slated to launch on September 1, the recruitment drive seeks to fill 32,388 government school teaching posts across Bihar. The commission will notify candidates of the new application schedule shortly.

ALSO READ: SC quashes FIRs against Neet protesters across country, bars fresh cases The vacancy break-up includes 3,847 primary (Classes 1–5), 8,563 middle school (Classes 6–8), 3,877 secondary (Classes 9–10), and 16,101 senior secondary (Classes 11–12) teaching positions.

Official statement on the BPSC TRE 4.0 registration postponement

According to the official release, online applications for 32,388 school teacher vacancies under the fourth phase of the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) have been postponed due to procedural changes. The revised application dates will be announced shortly.

TRE 4.0 Bihar teacher's protests and demands

Registration was postponed following protests by candidate teachers demanding key changes, including the introduction of negative marking and revisions to the exam pattern. Following consultations with protesting candidates, the state government announced that TRE 4.0 will now be conducted in a single phase.

ALSO READ: IBPS RRB 2026 Notification: Registration starts tomorrow, know more In response to student demands, the government has also added 111 posts, bringing the total number of TRE 4.0 vacancies to 33,385. Reports indicate that the updated vacancy details will be forwarded to the BPSC to be incorporated into the official notification prior to its public release.

BPSC TRE 4.0 update

विज्ञापन सं.-14/2026, चतुर्थ चरण के विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा (TRE-4.0) के तहत शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अन्तर्गत विद्यालय अध्यापक के कुल- 32,388 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की निर्धारित प्रक्रिया, जो दिनांक - 01.09.2026 से प्रस्तावित है, प्रक्रियात्मक बदलाव… pic.twitter.com/PhjJT9dCZV — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 31, 2026

Candidates are advised not to rely on the earlier September 1 deadline, as the application window remains suspended. The BPSC is expected to announce the revised registration schedule through an official notification on its portal.

ALSO READ: CTET Sept 2026 applications close today; revised exam date to be out soon Applicants should regularly monitor the official BPSC website for further updates before submitting their forms or making exam preparations.

According to the latest notice issued by the Controller of Examinations, BPSC Patna on August 31, 2026, the teacher recruitment exam remains scheduled for September 22 to September 27, as per the BPSC Examination Calendar 2026. Results are likely to be declared in November.