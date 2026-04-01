CBSE launches computational thinking, AI curriculum for classes 3 to 8

The Ministry of Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday launched a curriculum on computational thinking (CT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for students of classes 3 to 8.

The ministry released three documents comprising a curriculum, a teachers’ handbook, and learning material. The content will be made available online on the CBSE’s website.

“The curriculum for classes nine and ten will be unveiled next year by the NCERT. For classes 11 and 12, it will be introduced as an optional subject. We will phase out the topics related to traditional computer science once the curriculum for classes nine and ten are released,” said Rahul Singh, chairman, CBSE.

The CBSE constituted an expert committee in October 2025 to develop a curriculum on computational thinking and artificial intelligence for school students. The panel, chaired by Karthik Raman of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, was tasked with designing age-appropriate learning modules, teaching resources, and assessment methods for students from classes 3 to 8. Its mandate was to introduce foundational computational thinking skills early in school education and create a structured pathway for AI learning in line with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

Singh said the committee met nine times in the span of two to three months since its formation. “The design for the curriculum was shared with the NCERT and, based on their comments, the curriculum was modified and the books started being prepared. We want AI to be demystified and the curriculum will be revised as per feedback from schools,” Singh added.

The curriculum will be introduced for students from classes 3 to 8 starting in the 2026–27 academic session. It is designed to develop foundational computational thinking skills such as logical reasoning, problem-solving, and pattern recognition, while familiarising students with the role of artificial intelligence in everyday life, said a statement by the education ministry. The programme aims to strengthen digital literacy and responsible use of technology, and encourage analytical thinking and innovation among school students.

“The launch of the new curriculum on computational thinking and artificial intelligence for classes three to eight marks a transformative step towards future-ready learning at the start of the academic year. The initiative formally introduced structured AI education into the school ecosystem at scale,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education.

“AI and computational thinking will help shift the system from rote learning to critical thinking,” Pradhan added.

The move reflects a wider effort to integrate digital and analytical skills into the school curriculum under ongoing education reforms. Education authorities have increasingly emphasised early exposure to emerging technologies as part of efforts to align school education with future workforce needs.

“By introducing computational thinking from an early stage, we are laying the foundation for a generation that can learn, unlearn, and re-learn continuously, navigate uncertainty with confidence, and transform disruption into opportunity,” said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Education.