Nothing may enter smart wearable category next year with AI smart glasses

Nothing is reportedly planning to expand beyond smartphones and audio devices with a new AI-powered product. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing Bloomberg, the company could launch its first AI smart glasses by 2027. Nothing’s smart glasses will likely feature a built-in camera and microphones for voice and visual input, while offloading processing to a paired smartphone.

Nothing AI smart glasses: How the glasses may work

As per the report, Nothing is working on AI smart glasses that could launch in 2027. The glasses are said to include basic hardware such as microphones, speakers, and cameras. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the device will feature a display, which suggests it may rely more on audio and connected features rather than visual output.

According to Bloomberg, the device is expected to depend on smartphones and cloud services for AI processing. This indicates that the glasses may not function as a standalone product and could require a connected device with internet access. This setup could also mean the glasses are designed to work closely with Nothing’s smartphones, potentially acting as a companion device rather than an independent platform.

Shift in strategy

The report noted that Carl Pei had initially resisted the idea of smart glasses. However, he has reportedly changed his stance and is now encouraging the company to explore new categories beyond its current lineup of smartphones and audio accessories.

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As per the report, Nothing’s plans come at a time when other companies are also exploring similar products. Google and Samsung are both working on smart glasses under the Android XR platform, while Apple is also reportedly planning to expand its Vision line of products with smart glasses.

While details about Nothing’s design and software remain limited, the company is expected to bring its own approach to the category. The report suggested that AI implementation could be a key differentiator, especially as companies experiment with AI assistants and agents in wearable devices."