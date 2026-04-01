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Home / Education / News / JEE Main 2026 starts tomorrow: Check guidelines & points to remember

JEE Main 2026 starts tomorrow: Check guidelines & points to remember

The NTA is all set to hold the JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 at multiple cities nationwide and 15 cities abroad. The JEE Main exams will be held from April 2 to April 8, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Begins Tomorrow: Important Instructions

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

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The JEE Mains session 2 admit card for the remaining dates will shortly be made available by NTA. In order to download their JEE Main 2026 session 2 admit card, students should have their application number and password available. The students' login at jeemain.nta.nic.in will be used to provide the hall ticket.
 
Candidates must bring a valid government-issued ID card and a print copy of their NTA JEE Main admit card on exam day. The ID card listed on the JEE Mains hall ticket should be the same one that applicants used to apply for the test.

About the JEE Mains session 2 exams date and time

There are several dates in April for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exams. The dates of Paper 1 (BE/BTech) are April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, 2026. On April 7, 2026, Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning), and the combined Paper 2A & 2B will be held. To verify the precise exam date and time, candidates should carefully review their admit cards. Every day, there will be two shifts for the exam.
 
 
Candidates must arrive at 7:00 am for the morning shift. The invigilator will offer instructions between 8:30 and 8:50 am, and at 8:50 am, users will log in to read the instructions. The exams will start at 9:00 a.m. and end at noon.
 
The reporting time for the afternoon shift is 1:00 pm. Candidates will log in at 2:50 pm after receiving instructions from 2:30 pm to 2:50 pm. The exam is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm and conclude at 6:00 pm. 

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How to download JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Admit Card?

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
 
On the homepage, find the JEE Main admit card download link for session 2.
 
Access the link and fill in the application number and password on the login page.
 
The admit card PDF will display after successful login.
 
Download and save the hall ticket of JEE Mains session 2 on your system.

More about the JEE Main exams session 2

Candidates must provide all necessary paperwork on exam day. These consist of the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card, two passport-sized photos, and a legitimate form of identification that has been accepted by the government, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, PAN card, or driver's license. Additionally, candidates who received an email from NTA are required to provide a certificate of photo verification.
 
Candidates must also fill out the self-declaration form on the first page of the admit card by inserting their left thumb impression and uploading a photo. This form must only be signed in front of the invigilator at the exam center. The Non-Aadhaar Declaration Form, located on page 4 of the admit card, must be completed by those who enrolled using a PAN, passport, or voter ID. 

JEE Main 2026 exam day guidelines

Arrive at the exam centre at least one hour ahead of the time indicated on your JEE Main 2026 admit card.
 
Do not bring any prohibited items, like calculators, electronics, or notes.
 
Bring your photo ID, admit card, and any other necessary paperwork.
 
Observe the exam's dress code. Although there is no set dress code for JEE Mains, but students should dress comfortably. Avoid wearing heavy jewellery, watches, or accessories instead select basic accessories. This helps avoid delays and streamlines the exam center's admissions procedure.

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Topics : JEE Mains JEE Main exam JEE (Main)

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

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