YouTube rolls out 'Ask' AI button for voice-based queries on TV: Details

Google is bringing its conversational “Ask” AI feature to YouTube TV apps, expanding a tool that was earlier being tested. According to Google, the feature is designed to let users interact with videos using voice, without leaving the screen. It was first introduced as an experiment in February and is now being rolled out more widely to TVs.

The “Ask” feature already exists on Android, iOS, and web versions of YouTube. With this update, Google is extending the same experience to TVs, allowing users to ask questions about what they are watching in real time.

YouTube’s Ask AI feature for TV: How it works

As per Google’s support page, users will see an “Ask” button below the video player on supported TVs. When selected, it opens an AI panel on the side of the screen. From here, users can either choose from suggested prompts or use their remote’s microphone to ask a question.

Once a query is sent, the system processes it in the background and shows a response on screen. This allows users to continue watching the video without interruption while getting additional information. The feature works similarly to how it functions on mobile and web. It uses voice input through the TV remote, making it easier to interact without typing.

Google has said in its earlier blog that the feature runs on its Gemini AI models. It pulls information from YouTube as well as other online sources to generate answers based on the video’s context. According to the company, the goal is to help users understand content better or explore related topics without switching apps. For example, users watching a music video can ask about lyrics, while those watching a podcast can request a summary or explanation.

If a TV remote does not support voice input, users can still access the feature through suggested prompts available in the AI panel. These prompts allow them to get basic information or recommendations without needing to speak. Google noted that on such devices, interaction with the tool will rely entirely on these on-screen options."