The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results have not yet been released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP. Candidates can access the UP Board Result 2026 on UPMSP's official website at upmsp.edu.in whenever it is announced.

Candidates can also view the results at upresults.nic.in, the official UP results website. After the review process is over, the UP Board 10th and 12th results will be released. This year, the UP Board exam were held from February 18 to March 12, 2026.

How to check UP Board Result 2026?

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the link for UP Board High School Result 2026/ UP Board Inter Result 2026.

Enter your roll number

The class 10, 12 UP Board result 2026 will display on the screen.

Download and print the provisional marksheet for later reference.

Inside the UP Board Result 2026

The UP Board evaluation process was supposed to conclude on April 1, 2026, according to media reports.

However, because there were several vacations throughout the review period, the board decided to extend the evaluation work until April 4, 2026. By April 5, 2026, the Board has requested that the evaluators send the award lists to regional offices.

27,61,696 students from class 10 and 25,76,082 students from class 12 were among the 53,37,778 students who registered for the test. The test was administered at 8,000 centers throughout the state.

The results for the last five years are available to all students who took the UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th exams. This will assist in determining when results can be anticipated.

What after UP board exams result 2026?

After the declaration of the UP Board result 2026, which is anticipated between April 15 and April 26, 2026, students should concentrate on their immediate formalities before pursuing their long-term academic or professional goals.

To pick up your hardcopy marksheet, migration certificate, and character certificate, visit your school around 15 to 20 days after the online result.

You can ask for scrutiny or re-checking on the official website for a set cost if you think your grades do not accurately reflect your performance. Students may take compartment exams if they fail one or two subjects.