Monday, February 16, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE mandates Class 10 students to appear in first board exam from 2026

CBSE mandates Class 10 students to appear in first board exam from 2026

CBSE clarified that Class 10 students cannot skip the first board exam, even if they requested to appear only in the second; non-attempt in three subjects leads to "essential repeat"

Student, Study, School, Class, Students, Exam, Board Exam

CBSE is starting with two board exams for Class 10 from 2026 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that it is mandatory for Class 10 students to appear in the first board exam, and those who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed in the "essential repeat" category, officials said.

CBSE is starting with two board exams for Class 10 from 2026.

The clarification by board comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.

 

"It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first board examination. All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social, Science and languages," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, then he or she will not be allowed to appear in the second examination. Such students will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JEE Mains result 2026

JEE Mains result 2026: NTA will announce results today at Jeemain.nta.ac.in

NTA CMAT 2026 Result

CMAT 2026 Result: NTA CMAT scorecard expected soon at cmat.nta.nic.in

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year admit cards released online

JEE Mains result date 2026

JEE Mains result date 2026 postponed; results to be announced by Feb 16

Odisha OTET result 2026

Odisha OTET result 2026 out: 68.97% pass rate, check how to download scores

Topics : CBSE CBSE exam CBSE schools CBSE board exams Class X board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayJee Mains Result 2026IBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIndian Passport Ranking 2026