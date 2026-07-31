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Home / Education / News / Amid Neet row, Medical PG exam paper shared in Odisha; inquiry ordered

Amid Neet row, Medical PG exam paper shared in Odisha; inquiry ordered

Odisha University of Health Sciences has launched an inquiry after photographs of a PG medical exam paper surfaced on social media during the test, triggering concerns over exam irregularities

Doctors, medical education, studies, medical research

The incident took place on July 27 during the General Surgery theory paper for the 2023-26 MS/MD batch (Photo: AdobeStock)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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Amid the ongoing row over the Neet-UG paper leak and the new law prescribing stricter punishment for examination irregularities, another alleged paper leak has been reported. The Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) has ordered an internal inquiry after photographs of a postgraduate medical examination question paper surfaced on social media while the examination was underway.

When did the paper leak take place?

The incident took place on July 27 during the General Surgery theory paper for the 2023-26 MS/MD batch.
 
According to reports, photographs of the question paper began circulating on social media within minutes of the examination starting. Students alleged that the images were shared in a WhatsApp group created by a medical student from MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. They also claimed that answers were circulated from certain phone numbers while the examination was underway.
 

University orders inquiry

Speaking to ANI, MKCG Medical College dean-cum-principal Harekrushna Dalai said the university was informed that the photographs had been circulated at other medical colleges as well.

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Dalai said the incident occurred during the PG MD/MS examination on July 27, when the question paper from MKCG Medical College was allegedly disclosed and later circulated to other medical colleges. He said the Vice-Chancellor convened a meeting on July 28 to discuss measures to prevent similar incidents after a medical college informed the university that one of its students had admitted the paper originated from MKCG.
 
He added that remedial measures had been initiated and would remain in place for the remaining examinations.

‘Paper smuggled, not a leak’

Dalai maintained that the incident did not constitute a paper leak, but the question paper was “smuggled out”.
 
"Had the question paper come out before the examination and reached the students, we could have termed it a leak. But, in this case, the question paper came out from the examination hall soon after it was distributed," he said.
 
He said someone had likely smuggled an electronic device into the examination hall despite routine frisking and a ban on mobile phones.
 
"We are very surprised to find such instances. We wonder what type of electronic device was used to share images of the question paper," he said.
 
An internal inquiry is underway to determine how the device entered the examination hall and was used to transmit the images.
 
The postgraduate theory examinations began on July 21. Two papers have already been conducted, while the remaining examinations are scheduled for August 1 and August 5. A total of 154 students are appearing for the examinations at MKCG Medical College.

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Topics : Odisha Medical colleges Question paper leak medical test BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 11:03 AM IST