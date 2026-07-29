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Uttar Pradesh PCS 2026 registration for 500 posts extended till August 3

The UPPSC has extended the last date to apply online for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) (General/Special Recruitment) Examination 2026 to Aug 3 on the official website

Uttar Pradesh PCS registration 2026

Uttar Pradesh PCS registration 2026 date extended

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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The deadline for applying to the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) (General/Special Recruitment) Examination 2026 has been extended by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).
 
Candidates who meet the requirements may now apply online via the UPPSC website until August 3, 2026. In order to fill 500 positions, the commission is holding a recruitment drive.

Uttar Pradesh PCS 2026: Important dates

·        Notification released: June 25, 2026
 
·        Online application started: June 25, 2026
 
·        Deadline to pay the examination fee and submit the application: August 3, 2026
 

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·        Deadline to make corrections in the application and complete fee reconciliation: August 10, 2026.  

How to apply for Uttar Pradesh PCS 2026 registration?

·        Visit the UPPSC Homepage and finish the "One-Time Registration" (OTR) to get your unique OTR number.
 
·        Press on "Live Advertisement" and find the link for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination-2026.
 
·        Log in to the Candidate Dashboard using your OTR credentials.
 
·        Enter your personal, educational, and category details carefully.
 
·        Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature.
 
·        Make the payment of the required application fee online and submit the form.
 
·        Download and save a printout of the final confirmation page. 

UPPCS 2026 Eligibility Criteria

A graduate degree from an accredited university is required of applicants. As of July 1, 2026, the age range is between 21 to 40 years. According to Uttar Pradesh government regulations, candidates from reserved categories would be eligible for age relaxation.
 
With the publication of the formal announcement under Advertisement No. A-1/E-1/2026, the application procedure got underway. Candidates must finish the One Time Registration (OTR) process before completing the application form because online registration requires it.   

UPPCS 2026 application fee

In order to prevent last-minute technical problems, candidates are urged to finish their applications before the deadline.
 
Additionally, they should continue to visit the official UPPSC website to stay up to date on the latest updates regarding the recruiting process and exam schedule. Each category has a different application fee:
 
UR/OBC/EWS: ₹125
 
SC/ST: ₹65
 
Ex-servicemen: ₹65
 
Persons with Disabilities (PwD): ₹25 (online processing fee only). 

What to do after UPPCS 2026 Registration?

Prior to beginning full-time preparation for the Preliminary Exam on December 6, 2026, you must complete your administrative procedures after completing your Uttar Pradesh PCS 2026 Registration.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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