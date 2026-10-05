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Home / Education / News / JEE Main 2027 registration to start soon on NTA portal, check details here

JEE Main 2027 registration to start soon on NTA portal, check details here

NTA has declared the JEE Main 2027 January session dates, with exams scheduled from January 22 to 30. Registration is anticipated to commence soon on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2027 registration by NTA

When JEE Main 2027 registration by NTA

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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For students interested in engineering, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is one of the entrance exams administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The JEE Main exam schedule for 2027 has already been made public by NTA, however, registration dates have not yet been disclosed.
 
The exam schedule states that JEE Main 2027 Session 1 would take place between January 22 and January 30, 2027. NTA offers JEE Main in 13 languages over two sessions, and the registration process is anticipated to start shortly on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Typically, Session 1 occurs in January, and Session 2 occurs in April.
 

How to apply for JEE Main Exam 2027?

·        Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on the JEE Main 2027 registration link.
 
·        Apply using a valid mobile number and email ID.
 
·        Fill in your personal, academic and exam-related details.

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·        Upload the required photograph, signature and certificates.
 
·        Select the paper, exam language and preferred exam cities.
 
·        Review all the details carefully.
 
·        Make the payment of the fees online.
 
·        Submit the form and download the Confirmation Page.
 
·        Save your application number and login details for later use. 

JEE Main 2027 Exam Schedule

The 2027 exam schedule for a number of entrance exams, including JEE Main, has been made public by NTA. The January session is scheduled to take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2027.
 
Students can attend Session 2 in April if they are dissatisfied with their results from Session 1. The dates for Session 2 have not yet been disclosed by NTA.

More about the NTA JEE Main Exam

Previously, the first session of JEE Main 2026 took place from January 21 to 28, while the second session took place from April 2 to 8, 2026. On October 31, 2025, the first session's registration period began.
 
For the most recent details regarding the exam schedule, registration dates, and other updates, students getting ready for engineering entrance exams should frequently visit the official JEE Main website and NTA portals.
  

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Topics : JEE Mains JEE Main exam National Testing Agency

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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 2:11 PM IST