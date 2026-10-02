Delhi University to hold 2026 placement drive, over 4,000 students register

University of Delhi will hold the second edition of its ‘Avasar 2026’ placement and internship drive on October 7, with more than 4,000 students registered and over 85 organisations expected to participate, PTI reported.

Organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the Office of the Dean of Students’ Welfare, the drive will be held from 9 am to 5 pm at the Multipurpose Hall, Gate No. 2, North Campus. The event is open to DU students and is aimed at providing access to jobs and internships across sectors and professional domains.

The university's placement portal says undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students, alumni, and students enrolled with the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) are eligible to participate. There is no registration fee.

Jobs paying over ₹10 lakh

The participating organisations include SPRIX Japan, Teach for India, Kotak Life, PPG Foundation, Influngio, Surasa, Dear Sir E-Learning, Cambridge School, Bharti Bhawan, Unthinkable Solutions, Muthoot Finance, Verdicto, Connect Jobs, LSSSDC, Intellexia Tech and Hazelnut Cyborg Infra Solutions, among others.

According to DU, the highest annual salary package on offer exceeds ₹10 lakh, while internship opportunities carry stipends of up to ₹60,000 a month. The university has said the participating employers will offer opportunities based on students’ academic qualifications and skill sets.

The drive is a broader effort by the CPC to strengthen the university’s engagement with employers and expand students’ access to employment opportunities beyond individual college-level placement processes.

Recruiters to conduct selection rounds

Students will be able to interact directly with participating organisations and may undergo company presentations, interviews, group discussions, screening rounds and other selection processes, according to DU’s placement portal. Students have been advised to check the eligibility criteria, job descriptions, compensation and selection requirements of individual organisations before participating.

The university has also asked candidates to carry multiple updated copies of their CVs and valid identification. Students are expected to attend in formal or professional attire and follow the instructions of CPC officials and event coordinators.

Avasar was earlier conducted under the name “Job Mela”. Its second edition comes as universities increasingly use centralised placement platforms to bring a wider pool of employers and students into a single recruitment process.

DU’s CPC describes its role as acting as a bridge between the university and industry, providing logistical support to recruiters and helping students access jobs and internships across sectors.