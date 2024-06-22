Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NEET-PG postponed as 'precautionary measure' amid exam leak controversy

The ministry announced that it will undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the examination procedures for NEET-PG to ensure they remain strong and impartial

Protest, Jammu Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest

NEET paper leak triggered nationwide protests. (File Photo)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid growing concerns over allegations of paper leaks in national-level examinations, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday announced the postponement of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG), a day before it was scheduled to be held.

The ministry announced that it will undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the examination procedures for NEET-PG to ensure they remain strong and impartial.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In its statement, the ministry said the move has been taken as a precautionary decision. “Taking into consideration the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain examinations, the ministry has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination for medical students,” the ministry stated.

The ministry added that a fresh date for the examination will be announced at the earliest. More than 150,000 students had registered to appear for the test.

“The Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process,” the ministry added in its statement.

The NEET-PG exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous body under the health ministry. The exam is given by medical students after they graduate, to qualify for postgraduate courses.

This is the second major examination to be postponed after the Joint CSIR UGC-NET exam. The latter is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is already facing fire over irregularities in conducting the NEET-UG exam and the cancellation of the UGC-NET due to a leaked exam paper on the darknet.

Topics : NEET UG NEET row UGC NET UGC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon