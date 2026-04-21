JEE Main 2026 Toppers: 26 students get 100 percentile, Check list here

JEE Main 2026 Toppers List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) results, along with the state-wise toppers list. Of the 26 candidates who secured a perfect 100 percentile, 12 were from the January session, while several states recorded multiple top scorers.

Official data shows that 10,34,330 of the 11,10,904 candidates who registered for Session 2 (April) appeared for the exam. Across both sessions, over 15,39,000 candidates appeared, with 16,04,854 unique registrations.

Both sessions of JEE Main 2026 have now concluded. Session 1 was held from January 21 to 29, while Session 2 took place from April 2 to 8, 2026.

JEE Main Toppers List 2026 state-wise with 100% scored

· Telangana (5 toppers): Mantha Shiva Kamesh, Rishi Premnath, Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla, Vivan Sharad Mahiswari, Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy

· Andhra Pradesh (5 toppers): Pasala Mohith, Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Thunga Durga Suprabhath, Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy, Narendrababu Gari Mahith

· Rajasthan (4 toppers): Kabeer Chhillar, Arnav Gautam, Yashwardhan, Chiranjib Kar

· Delhi (3 toppers): Aditya Gupta, Shreyas Mishra, Atharva Panjabi

· Maharashtra (2 toppers): Madhav Viradiya, Siddharth Shrikant Athaley

· Haryana (2 toppers): Anay Jain, Arnav Gandhi.

· Bihar: Shubham Kumar

· Chandigarh: Aarush Singhal

· Gujarat: Purohit Nimay

· Odisha: Bhavesh Patra

· Tamil Nadu: Thammina Girish.

2026 JEE Mains toppers list with scores at 99%

· Uttar Pradesh: Utkarsh (99.9992497)

· Karnataka: A Vishnu Sai Theja (99.9992454)

· Kerala: Niranjan J Pillai (99.9956573)

· Uttarakhand: Gurashish Singh Chadha (99.9956573)

· Chhattisgarh: Yug Maheshwari (99.9937491)

· Assam: Yashraj Singh (99.9811354)

· Madhya Pradesh: Riddhesh Anant Bendale (99.9992186)

· West Bengal: Kuntal Choudhury (99.9984908)

· Punjab: Bharat Bansal (99.9976982)

· Jharkhand: Vaishnavi Kumari (99.9775257)

· Sikkim: Shaurya Veer Singh (99.8840999)

· Tripura: Adriraj Saha (99.8611562)

· Goa: Tanay Ajit Prabhu (99.8251735)

· Arunachal Pradesh: Aiman Tanish (99.7366348)

· Manipur: Clinton Akoijam (99.5532116)

· Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Hemakshi Kumar (98.6703742)

· Ladakh: Abrar Hussain Mala (97.3451867)

· Mizoram: Ramdinsanga (97.0306107)

· Nagaland: Victor Sunep Dowarah (94.7428057)

· Lakshadweep: Rayyan Zakib (89.8173399).

What’s next after the JEE Main 2026 Result?

After the results are announced, candidates can download their scorecards, check eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026, participate in JoSAA counselling for NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, and shortlist colleges based on their rank and percentile. During counselling, students are advised to carefully assess their rank and make informed choices.

For engineering aspirants, the declaration of the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results on April 20 marks a significant milestone. A 100 percentile score indicates that a candidate has outperformed all test takers in their session, placing them at the top of the merit list.

However, due to normalisation across multiple sessions, several candidates can achieve a 100 percentile if they secure the highest normalised score in their respective sessions.