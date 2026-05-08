The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results today at 11:30 am. The scorecard download link is now active on the board’s official website, mahahsscboard.in.

To check their MSBSHSE Class 10 marksheets, candidates must enter their seat number and mother’s name on the result login page. Students are advised to download and save a PDF copy of their results for future reference.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 online?

· Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in

· Open the SSC Result 2026 link shown online

· Fill in your roll number or seat number carefully

· Enter your mother’s maiden name in the required field

· Send details and wait briefly for processing completion

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Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 update

According to the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026, the overall performance saw a slight decline this year. Official data released by the board showed that 92.09 per cent of fresh regular candidates passed the Class 10 examinations. While lakhs of students cleared the SSC board exams across the state, the latest figures indicate a marginal drop compared to previous years.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected soon on website; know expected date As per the board’s official statistics, only 12,036 students scored 90 per cent or above in the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams in 2026. These high scorers accounted for 4.71 per cent of all candidates who passed the state SSC examinations this year.

More about the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

The Maharashtra State Board has released the grade-wise SSC 2026 results for private students. Out of 22,003 successful candidates, 856 students secured distinction, while 3,840 received Grade I and 10,118 obtained Grade II. A total of 7,189 candidates passed the examination. Of the 29,506 students who registered for the SSC exam, 28,825 appeared for it. The overall pass percentage among private students stood at 76.33%.

For the Maharashtra SSC February 2026 examination, a total of 15,55,026 candidates registered, including 8,27,626 male and 7,27,400 female students. Of these, 15,42,472 candidates — comprising 8,20,427 male and 7,22,045 female students — appeared for the exam. Overall, 14,20,486 students cleared the SSC examination, including 7,34,814 male and 6,85,672 female candidates.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu class 12th results 2026 released with 95.20% pass percentage The overall pass percentage stood at 92.09%. Female students outperformed male students with a pass percentage of 94.96%, while male candidates recorded 89.56%.

What’s next after the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026?

The Maharashtra Board also awards bonus marks to students who excel in extracurricular activities such as athletics, arts, NCC, and other co-curricular fields. Following the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC results, MSBSHSE will begin the process for re-evaluation, photocopy requests, and mark verification.

Students who are dissatisfied with their subject scores can apply online within the application window specified by the board.