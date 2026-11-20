The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) released the SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key for 2026 along with candidates' response sheets on November 19, 2026. Individuals who participated in the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination for 2026 can access their provisional answer keys and response sheets from the official site at ssc.gov. in.

Additionally, the commission activated the objection window, permitting candidates to contest the provisional answers within the designated timeframe. The SSC JE Paper 1 examination for the positions of Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical was conducted from November 2 to November 6, 2026.

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

Examination Dates- November 2 to 6, 2026

Answer Key Release Date- November 19, 2026

Response Sheet Status- Released

Objection Window Opens- November 19, 2026, 6:00 PM

Last Date to Raise Objections: November 22, 2026, 6:00 PM.

How to download SSC JE Answer Key 2026?

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the Answer Key section or candidate login portal.

Search for the notification titled Junior Engineer Examination 2026: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheets.

Click on the answer key link.

Enter your Registration Number and Password.

Submit the login details to access your response sheet.

View the answers marked during the examination against the provisional answer key.

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SSC JE Answer Key 2026: How to raise objections?

Individuals who identify wrong answers or discrepancies in the provisional answer key may raise objections via the SSC Challenge Management System. The Commission established a specific timeframe for submitting these representations. Candidates must finish this process within the given timeline.

Participants should thoroughly examine their questions and answers before filing a challenge. A separate fee must be paid for each question or answer contested. The objection window details are given below:

Objection Window Opens- November 19, 2026

Opening Time- 6:00 PM

Last Date- November 22, 2026

Closing Time- 6:00 PM

Objection Fee- ₹50 per question/answer

Submission Mode: Online only.

Details mentioned on SSC JE Response Sheet 2026

The answer sheet enables participants to review their provided answers and evaluate them against the provisional answer key. The provisional answer key for Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering positions will be published separately after the exam. Participants can look into the subsequent information that is typically included:

Questions asked in the examination

Options available for each question

Answers chosen by the candidates

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What happens after the SSC JE Answer Key 2026?

After downloading the preliminary answer key, individuals should compare their answers with the provisional ones and evaluate their estimated results. Those who identify any inconsistencies must raise their concerns by November 22, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

The SSC will examine the submitted objections within the designated deadline before finalizing the answer key.