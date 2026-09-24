Telangana to close schools, colleges tomorrow for Ganesh idol immersion

The Telangana state government has declared a holiday tomorrow, September 25, 2026, for all government establishments, educational institutions, and colleges around the twin towns of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Institutions situated in the nearby districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri will also be closed for the day.

The holiday has been declared because of the Ganesh idol immersion procession that will take place in the area. Closing businesses, schools, and universities would alleviate traffic in the cities and ease the influx of numerous devotees who will take part in the parade.

Ganesh Visarjan holiday in other states

In states where large-scale celebrations are held, Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan, is commemorated as a public, government, and bank holiday.

In states like Maharashtra, Goa, and portions of Gujarat and Karnataka, schools, colleges, offices, government offices, and other establishments will remain closed.

Ganesh Visarjan 2026 date