UP board exam 2026 starts tomorrow, check exam guidelines and other details

The UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP) will start the Class 10 and 12 board exams from tomorrow, Feb 18. The morning shift will be held in two shifts with a paper-and-pen mode

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will commence the UP Board 10th and 12th exams tomorrow, February 18, 2026. The Madhyamik and Intermediate exams are expected to be taken by about 52 lakh students in 2026.
 
Today, February 17, 2026, Minister of State for Education Gulab Devi will officially open the control room. To ensure that the exams run smoothly, the control room will manage the flow of information, keep an eye on law and order situations, and provide prompt directions. 

UP board exam 2026 date and time

The UP Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams will be administered by the UP Board between February 18 and March 12, 2026. All of the designated exam centres will host the exams.
 
 
Exams will be conducted by the UP board in two shifts. Shifts 1 and 2 are from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and 2 pm to 5:15 pm, respectively. It is, therefore, recommended that candidates taking the theory tests arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before the exam's start time. 

More about the UP board exam 2026 

As per officials of the board, a control room has been set up at the camp office of the Director of Education for the smooth conduct of the board exams. The Director of Secondary Education has reportedly stated that the control room will monitor exam activities across the districts through online surveillance and regular reviews throughout the exam period.
 
According to the reports, this year, a total of 52, 30,297 students applied for the UP Board exams. These include 27,50,945 from class 10 students, of which 14,38,682 are boys, and 13,12,263 are girls and 24,79,352 Class 12 registrations, from which 13,03,012 are boys, and 11,76,340 are girls. The board is holding the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams across 8033 exam centres, state-wise. 

UP Board Exam 2026: Exam day guidelines and instructions

·        The UP Board exam 2026 admit card is an essential document. Candidates are required to carry the hard copy of their admit card with them to the centre on all exam days.
 
·        Late entry into the exam hall will not be taken, and students will not be permitted to leave the exam hall before the exam ends.
 
·        Mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, tablets, calculators and other electronic devices are not permitted inside the exam hall.
 
·        Students caught cheating will not be permitted to continue with their exams.

